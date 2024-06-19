Yes, there’s a Platinum trophy on the PS5 version of the horror game set in the North Sea.

The game has been something of a surprise hit, with an average review score of 84 on the Xbox version over on Metacritic.

Before we dive into the full list of Still Wakes the Deep achievements and trophies, though, we’ll let you in on how many there are to complete and earn.

More like this

How many achievements does Still Wakes the Deep have?

Including the Platinum trophy, there are 38 achievements in Still Wakes the Deep on PS5. On the Xbox Series X/S version of the game, there are 37 achievements to unlock, for a total of 1,000 Gamerscore.

That’s a fair number of achievements to unlock.

Thankfully, a good number of those 37/38 achievements are unlocked by simply playing through the game’s story. Some of them do require some more work from the player, though, such as picking up and chucking 50 different throwable items.

You may need a couple of playthroughs to unlock them all. We’ve listed them all out below, however, with how to earn each trophy/achievement so you know what to do before diving into the game. Story spoilers follow, naturally.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of Still Wakes the Deep achievements and trophies

The full list of Still Wakes the Deep trophies includes achievements you unlock by simply playing through the game, by completing particular gameplay challenges and even by dying in every possible way.

There aren’t any achievements locked behind difficulty options, in case you were worried about that. There is one awarded for completing the game in Scottish Gaelic, however.

Here is the full list of Still Wakes the Deep trophies/achievements:

Got all trophies | Platinum | Unlock all trophies/achievements

| Platinum | Unlock all trophies/achievements Still Wakes the Deep | Gold | Complete the game

| Gold | Complete the game Walking Simulator | Gold | Complete the game without sprinting for more than 10 minutes in total

| Gold | Complete the game without sprinting for more than 10 minutes in total Body Count | Gold | Find every reachable dead crew member (19)

| Gold | Find every reachable dead crew member (19) Greased Scotsman | Gold | Sprint in all movement modes and traversals (11)

| Gold | Sprint in all movement modes and traversals (11) Finlay Destination | Gold | Die in all possible ways

| Gold | Die in all possible ways Bheir an cuan a chuid fhèin a-mach | Silver | Complete the game in Scottish Gaelic

| Silver | Complete the game in Scottish Gaelic Sailing By | Silver | Listen to the whole Shipping Forecast

| Silver | Listen to the whole Shipping Forecast Snoop | Silver | Visit every enterable cabin in the game

| Silver | Visit every enterable cabin in the game Clear Down | Silver | Listen to every optional phone call (8)

| Silver | Listen to every optional phone call (8) Look at All This Mess! | Silver | Pick up and throw 50 different throwable items

| Silver | Pick up and throw 50 different throwable items Beacon in the Dark | Bronze | Relit the Flare

| Bronze | Relit the Flare Jetsam | Bronze | Throw a throwable item into the sea

| Bronze | Throw a throwable item into the sea General Strike | Bronze | Hit a monster with a throwable item

| Bronze | Hit a monster with a throwable item Me and My Spoon | Bronze | Find Roy’s Spoon after the sinking

| Bronze | Find Roy’s Spoon after the sinking The Sickening of the Calm | Bronze | Survived the Event

| Bronze | Survived the Event Breathe In, Breathe Out, Repeat | Bronze | Escaped from Engineering

| Bronze | Escaped from Engineering Not so Good with the 'Leccy | Bronze | Die in all electrical hazards on the Beira D

| Bronze | Die in all electrical hazards on the Beira D Good with the 'Leccy | Bronze | Use all electrical interaction types on the Beira D (13)

| Bronze | Use all electrical interaction types on the Beira D (13) McLeery | Bronze | Spend too much time in the Shower Room

| Bronze | Spend too much time in the Shower Room Home by Christmas | Bronze | Launched the Lifeboat

| Bronze | Launched the Lifeboat Eye of the Needle | Bronze | Got back to Roy in the Canteen

| Bronze | Got back to Roy in the Canteen Everything Breaks | Bronze | Watched the Helicopter Crash

| Bronze | Watched the Helicopter Crash I am the King | Bronze | Escaped from Rennick

| Bronze | Escaped from Rennick Compression Ignition | Bronze | Restarted the Generator

| Bronze | Restarted the Generator Treading Water | Bronze | Escaped from Flooded Engineering

| Bronze | Escaped from Flooded Engineering Social Butterfly | Bronze | Talk to everyone in the intro

| Bronze | Talk to everyone in the intro Into the Belly of the Beast | Bronze | Completed Engineering

| Bronze | Completed Engineering Full Fathom Five | Bronze | Died from falling into the sea five times in different places

| Bronze | Died from falling into the sea five times in different places Cerebral Anoxia | Bronze | Drowned inside the rig

| Bronze | Drowned inside the rig All Beans and Forgiveness | Bronze | Made it down to the Canteen and talked with Roy

| Bronze | Made it down to the Canteen and talked with Roy Leaning Into It | Bronze | Spot a monster while leaning

| Bronze | Spot a monster while leaning Surfacing | Bronze | Escaped from the Pontoons

| Bronze | Escaped from the Pontoons The Horror Sings | Bronze | Entered the Derrick

| Bronze | Entered the Derrick The Drowning of Davey Rennick | Bronze | Defeated Rennick

| Bronze | Defeated Rennick Leviathan | Bronze | Rebalanced the Beira D

| Bronze | Rebalanced the Beira D Beaufort Eleven | Bronze | Made it to the roof of Accommodation

| Bronze | Made it to the roof of Accommodation Fahrenheit 0451 | Bronze | Put out a fire with an extinguisher

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.