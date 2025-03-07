So whether you're wondering if it has crossplay, split-screen or what consoles it's available on, we've got the answers.

Is Split Fiction split-screen?

Split Fiction is split-screen, but there are sections of the game where you'll see a full-screen view.

As a co-op game, Split Fiction requires you to work with a partner to make your way through the game, and to do this, you'll need to be able to see what your partner is doing.

Whether you're playing with online or local multiplayer, the game will mostly be displayed via a split-screen, although during some parts of the game you'll be shown a full-screen view from further away.

Is Split Fiction crossplay?

Split Fiction supports full crossplay between PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

In order to play crossplay, you and your friend will need to be logged in to your EA Accounts and invited via the EA Friends List in-game.

You'll also need to make sure you have crossplay turned on in the game's settings before sending your invites.

How does the Friends Pass work?

The Friends Pass in Split Fiction is a feature that allows you to play the game with a friend even if only one of you owns it – a returning feature from It Takes Two.

To use the Friends Pass, the player without the game will need to download the Friends Pass app from their platform's respective storefront.

Once they have the Friends Pass downloaded, the player with the game can send an invite as normal via their EA Account.

Bear in mind that, if you are a PlayStation or Xbox owner, you will need to be subscribed to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core to enable online play.

Is Split Fiction on Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately, Split Fiction is not currently available on Game Pass.

While the game is available to buy from the Xbox store, the game has not launched on Xbox's flagship subscription service.

This may change in the future, as It Takes Two is currently available on Game Pass via EA Play, but for now there seem to be no plans to add Split Fiction to the service.

Is Split Fiction on EA Play?

Split Fiction is not currently available on EA Play.

Similarly to Xbox Game Pass as detailed above, while It Takes Two is currently included in the EA Play subscription, Split Fiction has not launched on the service.

That being said, just as with Game Pass, it seems fairly likely that Split Fiction will join It Takes Two on the service at some point in the future.

Is Split Fiction on Xbox One, PS4 or Switch?

Split Fiction is not available on Xbox One, PS4 or Switch, and we think it's unlikely that it will be in the future.

At the time of writing, Split Fiction is only available on PC and current-gen consoles.

But while a Switch version is probably not on the way, it seems reasonable to assume that it will feature on the Nintendo Switch 2 when it launches later this year.

