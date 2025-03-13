The game has received rave reviews from critics and players alike, though some trophies, such as Are We the Baddies?, have given players plenty of trouble.

We’ve put together a list of every available trophy in the game to help you make your way through them all one by one.

How many trophies or achievements are in Split Fiction?

There are a total of 20 trophies and achievements in Split Fiction (21 if you’re on PlayStation).

Some of these are fairly standard achievements that you’ll get just by playing, such as completing the game and completing all side stories.

The rest of the achievements vary in terms of how easy or difficult they are to complete.

Relaxing on all the benches is pretty simple, while some of the secret trophies will require you to do some pretty specific things to earn.

Overall, though, it’s not a particularly hard game to Platinum once you know what you’re doing, and it shouldn’t take you too long to tick everything off.

Full list of Split Fiction trophies and achievements

Here is the full list of trophies and achievements in Split Fiction:

BFFs : Finally published - Gold

: Finally published - Gold Bookworms : Complete all side stories - Gold

: Complete all side stories - Gold Potion Chef : I need your strongest potions - Silver

: I need your strongest potions - Silver Chair the Load : Get off me… - Bronze

: Get off me… - Bronze You Are Not a Robot : Completely Automated Public Turing Test to tell Computers and Humans Apart - Gold

: Completely Automated Public Turing Test to tell Computers and Humans Apart - Gold Sisters: A Tale of Two Besties : Relax on all six benches - Gold

: Relax on all six benches - Gold One Bird, Three Stones : You couldn’t have known - Bronze

: You couldn’t have known - Bronze Cold Potato : Complete the Gameshow without the bomb exploding – Gold

: Complete the Gameshow without the bomb exploding – Gold Tazed and Confused : Adding insult to injury - Bronze

: Adding insult to injury - Bronze Locked Up : No way out - Bronze

: No way out - Bronze Huffing and Puffing : It’s not the big bad wolf you have to worry about - Silver

: It’s not the big bad wolf you have to worry about - Silver Robot Revolution : Hasta la vista, baby - Silver

: Hasta la vista, baby - Silver Feed Me: Take a snack - Bronze

A Friendly Push : Monkey strong - Bronze

: Monkey strong - Bronze Rose's Best Friend : You made her cry - Gold

: You made her cry - Gold We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Boat : Duuuun dun… duuuun dun… - Bronze

: Duuuun dun… duuuun dun… - Bronze Are We the Baddies? : No worries, it’s just a simulation - Silver

: No worries, it’s just a simulation - Silver The Cake Is Not a Lie : Congratulations, the test is now over - Gold

: Congratulations, the test is now over - Gold Snaaaaaaaaake : Could friendship bloom on the battlefield - Gold

: Could friendship bloom on the battlefield - Gold Goin' Whole Hog : Let it rip - Silver

: Let it rip - Silver It Took Two: Unlock all trophies (PlayStation only) - Platinum

As you’ve probably noticed, there are a fair few references to other games in these titles, be it Metal Gear Solid, Portal or, of course, It Takes Two.

