Split Fiction trophy guide: Full list of trophies and achievements
It'll take two to earn all these trophies.
If you’re not content with just completing Split Fiction, the game has plenty of trophies for you to earn as well.
Completionists will want to know how many achievements stand between you and another Platinum.
The game has received rave reviews from critics and players alike, though some trophies, such as Are We the Baddies?, have given players plenty of trouble.
We’ve put together a list of every available trophy in the game to help you make your way through them all one by one.
How many trophies or achievements are in Split Fiction?
There are a total of 20 trophies and achievements in Split Fiction (21 if you’re on PlayStation).
Some of these are fairly standard achievements that you’ll get just by playing, such as completing the game and completing all side stories.
The rest of the achievements vary in terms of how easy or difficult they are to complete.
Relaxing on all the benches is pretty simple, while some of the secret trophies will require you to do some pretty specific things to earn.
Overall, though, it’s not a particularly hard game to Platinum once you know what you’re doing, and it shouldn’t take you too long to tick everything off.
Full list of Split Fiction trophies and achievements
Here is the full list of trophies and achievements in Split Fiction:
- BFFs: Finally published - Gold
- Bookworms: Complete all side stories - Gold
- Potion Chef: I need your strongest potions - Silver
- Chair the Load: Get off me… - Bronze
- You Are Not a Robot: Completely Automated Public Turing Test to tell Computers and Humans Apart - Gold
- Sisters: A Tale of Two Besties: Relax on all six benches - Gold
- One Bird, Three Stones: You couldn’t have known - Bronze
- Cold Potato: Complete the Gameshow without the bomb exploding – Gold
- Tazed and Confused: Adding insult to injury - Bronze
- Locked Up: No way out - Bronze
- Huffing and Puffing: It’s not the big bad wolf you have to worry about - Silver
- Robot Revolution: Hasta la vista, baby - Silver
- Feed Me: Take a snack - Bronze
- A Friendly Push: Monkey strong - Bronze
- Rose's Best Friend: You made her cry - Gold
- We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Boat: Duuuun dun… duuuun dun… - Bronze
- Are We the Baddies?: No worries, it’s just a simulation - Silver
- The Cake Is Not a Lie: Congratulations, the test is now over - Gold
- Snaaaaaaaaake: Could friendship bloom on the battlefield - Gold
- Goin' Whole Hog: Let it rip - Silver
- It Took Two: Unlock all trophies (PlayStation only) - Platinum
As you’ve probably noticed, there are a fair few references to other games in these titles, be it Metal Gear Solid, Portal or, of course, It Takes Two.
