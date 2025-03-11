Split Fiction chapters: Full list of main missions and side stories
Split Fiction has plenty of bizarre missions to tackle with your partner, so here's a list of every chapter, main mission and side story.
The co-op madness of Split Fiction has blown players away since its release in March 2025.
The latest title from It Takes Two developer Hazelight Studios has racked up some pretty impressive review scores, including our own review.
Throughout a playthrough, players will take on a series of unique levels, each divided further into sub-levels and side stories.
If you're curious how far through you are or just want to know how many missions there are, we've got you covered.
How many chapters are in Split Fiction?
Split Fiction is divided into eight chapters, which are each divided into varying numbers of sub-levels and side stories.
While there are eight in total, they vary significantly in length, with earlier chapters containing just a couple of sub-levels, while later chapters contain more than 10.
A few of these sub-levels will contain a side story, although these are fairly uncommon, with only 12 spread through the game's eight chapters.
Full list of Split Fiction chapters and side stories
Here is a list of all the Split Fiction chapters, sub-levels and side stories:
Level 1: Rader Publishing
- Freedom Fighters
- Brave Knights
Level 2: Neon Revenge
- Rush Hour
- Play Me Techno
- The Legend of the Sandfish (Side Story)
- Hello, Mr. Hammer
- Streets of Neon
- Farmlife (Side Story)
- Parking Garage
- The Getaway Car
- Big City Life
- Mountain Hike (Side Story)
- Flipped Cityscapes
- Gravity Bike
- Skyscraper Climb
- Head of the Crime Syndicate
Level 3: Hopes of Spring
- The Underlands
- Lord Evergreen
- Train Heist (Side Story)
- Heart of the Forest
- Mother Earth
- Walking Stick of Doom
- Gameshow (Side Story)
- Silly Monkeys
- It Takes Three to Tango
- Halls of Ice
- Collapsing Star (Side Story)
- The Ice King
Level 4: Final Dawn
- The Dropship
- Infiltration
- Gun Upgrade
- Toxic Tumblers
- Kites
- Factory Entrance
- Factory Exterior
- Test Chamber
- Moon Market
- Run and Gun
- The Overseer
- Soaring Desperados
- Notebook (Side Story)
- The Escape
- System Fail Safe Mode
Level 5: Rise of the Dragon Realm
- A Serpentine Path
- Water Temple
- Slopes of War (Side Story)
- Dragon Riders Unite
- The Dragon Slayer
- Craft Temple
- Space Escape (Side Story)
- Dragon Souls
- Treasure Temple
- Birthday Cake (Side Story)
- Royal Palace
- Treasure Traitor
- Might of Dragons
- Into the Storm
- Megalith's Wrath
Level 6: Isolation
- Prison Ship
- Handy Drones
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Hydration Facility
- Prison Courtyard
- Pinball Lock
- Execution Area
- Waste Depot
- Cell Blocks
- Maximum Security
- The Prisoner
Level 7: The Hollow
- An Ominous Welcome
- Mosaic of Memories
- Ghost Town
- Light in the Dark
- Spiritual Guides
- The Hyrdra
Level 8: Split
- Split Up
- A Warm Greeting
- Face-to-Face
- Worlds Apart
- Cross Section
- Fight a God
- A New Perspective
- Outside the Box
- Final Showdown
How long is Split Fiction?
Split Fiction takes roughly 12 hours to complete, though this may vary slightly from player to player.
Based on the number of sub-levels alone, Chapters 4 and 5 are the longest in the game, with 12 sub-levels each.
That being said, not every sub-level is the same length, so that doesn't necessarily mean you'll spend the most time on these specific Chapters.
