Throughout a playthrough, players will take on a series of unique levels, each divided further into sub-levels and side stories.

If you're curious how far through you are or just want to know how many missions there are, we've got you covered.

How many chapters are in Split Fiction?

Split Fiction. EA

Split Fiction is divided into eight chapters, which are each divided into varying numbers of sub-levels and side stories.

While there are eight in total, they vary significantly in length, with earlier chapters containing just a couple of sub-levels, while later chapters contain more than 10.

A few of these sub-levels will contain a side story, although these are fairly uncommon, with only 12 spread through the game's eight chapters.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Full list of Split Fiction chapters and side stories

Here is a list of all the Split Fiction chapters, sub-levels and side stories:

Level 1: Rader Publishing

Freedom Fighters

Brave Knights

Level 2: Neon Revenge

Rush Hour

Play Me Techno The Legend of the Sandfish (Side Story)

Hello, Mr. Hammer

Streets of Neon Farmlife (Side Story)

Parking Garage

The Getaway Car

Big City Life Mountain Hike (Side Story)

Flipped Cityscapes

Gravity Bike

Skyscraper Climb

Head of the Crime Syndicate

Level 3: Hopes of Spring

The Underlands

Lord Evergreen Train Heist (Side Story)

Heart of the Forest

Mother Earth

Walking Stick of Doom Gameshow (Side Story)

Silly Monkeys

It Takes Three to Tango

Halls of Ice Collapsing Star (Side Story)

The Ice King

Level 4: Final Dawn

The Dropship

Infiltration

Gun Upgrade

Toxic Tumblers

Kites

Factory Entrance

Factory Exterior

Test Chamber

Moon Market

Run and Gun

The Overseer

Soaring Desperados Notebook (Side Story)

The Escape

System Fail Safe Mode

Level 5: Rise of the Dragon Realm

A Serpentine Path

Water Temple Slopes of War (Side Story)

Dragon Riders Unite

The Dragon Slayer

Craft Temple Space Escape (Side Story)

Dragon Souls

Treasure Temple Birthday Cake (Side Story)

Royal Palace

Treasure Traitor

Might of Dragons

Into the Storm

Megalith's Wrath

Level 6: Isolation

Prison Ship

Handy Drones

Down the Rabbit Hole

Hydration Facility

Prison Courtyard

Pinball Lock

Execution Area

Waste Depot

Cell Blocks

Maximum Security

The Prisoner

Level 7: The Hollow

An Ominous Welcome

Mosaic of Memories

Ghost Town

Light in the Dark

Spiritual Guides

The Hyrdra

Level 8: Split

Split Up

A Warm Greeting

Face-to-Face

Worlds Apart

Cross Section

Fight a God

A New Perspective

Outside the Box

Final Showdown

How long is Split Fiction?

Split Fiction takes roughly 12 hours to complete, though this may vary slightly from player to player.

Based on the number of sub-levels alone, Chapters 4 and 5 are the longest in the game, with 12 sub-levels each.

That being said, not every sub-level is the same length, so that doesn't necessarily mean you'll spend the most time on these specific Chapters.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.