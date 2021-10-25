Sir Trevor McDonald is the GamesMaster in gaming show’s E4 revival

E4 is rebooting gaming show GamesMaster, with Sir Trevor McDonald taking on the titular role.

Advertisement

The 82-year-old broadcaster has been confirmed as the new GamesMaster ahead of the show’s return later this year, which will be hosted by comedian Robert Florence.

After the news broke, McDonald said in a statement: “I am delighted to be taking on this iconic role for a new generation of viewers.”

The entertainment series originally aired back in 1992 on Channel 4, with Sir Patrick Moore serving as the GamesMaster and Dominik Diamond presenting, and lasted until 1998.

GamesMaster will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans take part in a series of “challenges, races and epic fights,” according to E4, with the contestants competing in virtual battles for a chance to win the legendary Golden Joystick Trophy.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Sir Trevor McDonald, who is best known for hosting ITV’s Tonight with Trevor McDonald, the News at Ten and a number of true crime documentaries, will be taking on Sir Patrick Moore’s role as the GamesMaster – the all-knowing figure watching over the challenges.

The three-part series will see Florence joined by co-hosts Frankie Ward, an esports and gaming presenter, and vlogger Ty Logan.

GamesMaster’s original series saw the likes of Frank Skinner, Eric Bristow, Ian Wright, Ulrika Jonsson, Gabrielle, Ant and Dec (as PJ & Duncan), Patsy Palmer, Zoe Ball and Take That appear as celebrity guests, however E4 has not yet revealed the celebrity line-up for the upcoming reboot.

The series will premiere on E4’s YouTube page, before being broadcast on the linear channel.

Advertisement

GamesMaster airs on E4 later this year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.