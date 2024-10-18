Now it's time to play through again to get the Platinum trophy, try out one of the many mods on offer, or give your nerves a rest and simply stand in awe of its artistic accomplishment.

This accomplishment, we're sure you'll agree, has been brought to life by a fantastic voice cast.

But who are they? Do the voices sound familiar but you can't quite place them?

Let's take a look at the Silent Hill 2 remake cast.

Below, we'll share all the voice actors and where you know them from.

Full list of Silent Hill 2 voice actors

First things first, who plays who? The full list of Silent Hill 2 voice actors are as follows:

Luke Roberts plays James Sunderland

plays James Sunderland Salóme Gunnarsdóttir plays Mary and Maria

plays Mary and Maria Evie Templeton plays Laura

plays Laura Gianna Kiehl plays Angela

plays Angela Scott Haining and Danny Kirrane play Eddie

and play Eddie Danny Kirrane plays the Radio host

plays the Radio host Iga Gorecka plays the Nurse

Where do you know the Silent Hill 2 cast from?

If you've played the game, you'll know they're a talented cast, but where have we heard their voices before? Are they primarily in the video game world, or might we have seen them in a film?

Luke Roberts is a familiar face across many forms of media. With appearances in Game of Thrones and Black Sails on TV, he starred as Thomas Wayne in the 2022's The Batman. He's also no stranger to video games, providing the voice of Cutter Slade in Outcast: A New Beginning.

Salóme Gunnarsdóttir also has links to the world of Batman, having played Patricia Wayne in nine episodes of the TV show Pennyworth. She also played Greta in The Lazarus Project, but gamers might know her as the voice of Lyna in Final Fantasy XIV.

Evie Templeton is quite a young actor, just starting out, but her credits already include an episode of Criminal Record, and the 2022 Pinocchio film.

Gianna Kiehl has provided her voice to multiple podcast series, including Young Blood and Passenger List, as well as appearing in the 2023 show The Diplomat.

And Scott Haining (who provided the voice for Eddie, not, we assume, the motion capture) has also appeared in the interactive drama game The Dark Pictures: Little Hope, as well as the 2020 film Enemy Lines.

