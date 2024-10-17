Remaking what is quite possibly the scariest game of all time was always going to put hairs on end. If only there were a way to make the game less scary...

If you're playing on PC, it won't surprise you that there are already mods that do just that.

To make traversing the creepy titular town less anxiety-inducing, for example, you can remove the fog.

There are plenty of other mods, too, that make all sorts of changes.

Let's take a look at some of the best.

How to use mods in Silent Hill 2

First things first, how do we get the mods into the game in the first place?

Well, you'll need to open the game folder itself to view the files within. Once you're in the Silent Hill 2 remake folder, head to the "packs" folder.

It is in here that you'll need to drag your downloaded mod files.

Check out the video from Deck Wizard below, walking you through how to do it on the Steam Deck:

Best mods in Silent Hill 2

Now that we know how to install them, let's take a look at the best mods for the Silent Hill 2 remake!

Silent Hill 2 HD Collection

The name of this mod is a nod to the Silent Hill HD collection that came to the PS3. Its aim was to port the PS2 era Silent Hill games to modern consoles, but fans weren't pleased at all. Why? The iconic fog of Silent Hill was pretty non-existent.

In this mod, created by FrancisLouis, the same has been done to the remake. Download it here.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hair Sheen Removal

There will always be strange complaints when it comes to games. Some people complain about frame rates, and others... don't like a character's hair.

Many players didn't like James's hair in the Silent Hill 2 remake, claiming it was too similar to that of Leon from Resident Evil.

To rectify that, Eggo has made a mod to remove the shine. Download it here.

Thomas the Tank Engine and CJ

We had to include the ones in the above instructional video...

It wouldn't be a list of mods without San Andreas's CJ, and Thomas the Tank Engine. The former made an iconic appearance as the cat in Stray, and the latter played a mean Mr X in the Resident Evil 2 remake.

So, why not bring them together here, and make Silent Hill descend further into the realm of absurdist nightmares? Download CJ here, and Thomas the Tank Engine here. Created by modders Iven and xZombieAlix.

2001 James Sunderland

Do you find yourself yearning for the original game, but don't fancy splashing out megabucks for a PS2 copy? Well, the next best thing is this mod. Perhaps.

Play as the original 2001 model of James, as he confusedly traverses a world of 2024 graphics. Download it here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.