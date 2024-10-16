Pyramid Head's first appearance is just as anxiety-inducing as it was over twenty years ago, and there's another boss that we'd rather skip too.

But fight Abstract Daddy we must.

And if you're struggling against him, we're here to help.

More like this

Let's take a look at how to defeat Abstract Daddy in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

As always, potential spoilers ahead. So proceed at your own risk!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to defeat Abstract Daddy in Silent Hill 2 remake

As soon as you find Angela in the Labyrinth, the boss with Abstract Daddy will begin right after a cutscene.

There are three phases to this fight, and for all of them, we recommend keeping a safe distance from Abstract Daddy.

He'll frequently charge at you (at which point you should dodge, and get that distance back between you), and if he gets too close he'll grab you (something you definitely don't want).

Of course, getting close with the shotgun will do more damage. But that's a risk. It's best to keep a fair distance, fire a couple of shots, then run away. Make sure you hit his body and not the picture frame.

Between the phases, Abstract Daddy will disappear and you'll have to follow Angela through the corridors of the Labyrinth.

You'll find a TV each time, which you'll need to destroy to get the boss to spawn again.

If you're a visual learner, check out the video from YouTuber Dan Allen Gaming below:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.