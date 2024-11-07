Mid-generation upgrades have been a common practice for PlayStation even since the PlayStation 1 days, when Sony released an updated version, but it wasn’t more powerful – it just had some tweaks on the back with new ports and a fresh design.

Since then, the company has made slimmer iterations of other consoles before finally releasing the PS4 Pro around halfway through the PS4 life, which was more powerful and capable of 4K.

This time, the most noticeable difference is upgraded graphics and PSSR, which will boost all titles, not just those that are enhanced.

There isn’t a huge number of games currently boosted for the console. Still, there will no doubt be more in the future, and hopefully, most future releases will also cater to the more powerful hardware.

PS5 Pro enhanced games: Full list

CoD: Black Ops 6. Treyarch

Below is the full list of games that are enhanced for PS5 Pro:

There still isn’t much information regarding releases for next year, like Assasin’s Creed Shadows or Monster Hunter Wilds, but hopefully they will be enhanced.

Despite not knowing for sure yet, it’s almost guaranteed future first-party games like Wolverine and Ghost of Yōtei will be enhanced to show off what the console is capable of.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.