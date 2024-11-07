PS5 Pro enhanced games: The full list to play
Enhanced, and better for it.
The PS5 Pro is finally here, and for anyone lucky enough to have grabbed one, the first thing you’ll want to do is play some of the enhanced games.
For that reason, we’ve compiled a list of all the titles that are currently improved on the console.
Mid-generation upgrades have been a common practice for PlayStation even since the PlayStation 1 days, when Sony released an updated version, but it wasn’t more powerful – it just had some tweaks on the back with new ports and a fresh design.
Since then, the company has made slimmer iterations of other consoles before finally releasing the PS4 Pro around halfway through the PS4 life, which was more powerful and capable of 4K.
This time, the most noticeable difference is upgraded graphics and PSSR, which will boost all titles, not just those that are enhanced.
There isn’t a huge number of games currently boosted for the console. Still, there will no doubt be more in the future, and hopefully, most future releases will also cater to the more powerful hardware.
PS5 Pro enhanced games: Full list
Below is the full list of games that are enhanced for PS5 Pro:
- Alan Wake 2
- Albatroz
- Apex Legends
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports College Football 25
- Dead Island 2
- Demon’s Souls
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
- EA Sports FC 25
- Enlisted
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Fortnite
- God of War Ragnarök
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Lies of P
- Lords of the Fallen (2023)
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- NBA 2K25
- No Man’s Sky
- Palworld
- Paladin’s Passage
- Planet Coaster 2
- Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Finals
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Until Dawn
- War Thunder
- Warframe
- World of Warships: Legends
There still isn’t much information regarding releases for next year, like Assasin’s Creed Shadows or Monster Hunter Wilds, but hopefully they will be enhanced.
Despite not knowing for sure yet, it’s almost guaranteed future first-party games like Wolverine and Ghost of Yōtei will be enhanced to show off what the console is capable of.
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.