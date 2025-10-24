It's been a week since Pokémon Legends Z-A swooped onto Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, and it's only natural to wonder how much money it has made in that time.

Ad

The game has certainly garnered plenty of attention, with players flocking to Lumiose City in their millions to work their way through the Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex and collect all the new Mega Evolutions to boot.

There's a nice long list of Pokémon Legends Z-A missions to tick off, and a handful of Legendaries to pick up late in the game.

So, how is Pokémon Legends Z-A doing in terms of units sold and money made? Keep on reading and we'll try out best to break it down for you!

How many units has Pokémon Legends Z-A sold?

Pokémon Legends Z-A sold 5.8 million units in its first week, the official Japanese corporate website for the Pokémon franchise has confirmed.

Of course, that number is only the first week and we'd expect the game to shift a lot more units as the Christmas season nears and more players begin to buy Nintendo Switch 2 consoles (and subsequently look for new things to play on there).

Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), fans have been quick to point that Z-A has had a bigger first week than Pokémon X and Y, the 2013 Nintendo DS games that share the same setting as Z-A.

On the flip-side, these community-gathered stats show that five different Pokémon games have had bigger first weeks than Z-A.

The games that have done better are are Scarlet/Violet, Legends Arceus, Sword/Shield, and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl.

How much money has Pokémon Legends Z-A made?

If Pokémon Legends Z-A has sold 5.8 million units, what does that mean in terms of actual money?

Well, the game is priced at £49.99 on the Nintendo eShop, so it's time to whip out the calculator.

If all those 5.8 million people paid the recommended retail price, that would mean that Pokémon Legends Z-A has already made £289.9 million.

Of course, that is a rough estimate. Some people might have found a discounted price at a retailer, while others might have paid more to get the Switch 2 upgrade or the DLC.

But still, it will be something upwards of £200 million, which is not bad for a week's business by anyone's metrics!

If The Pokémon Company announces any updated numbers, we'll be sure to update this page to match. In the meantime, we'll be battling through the streets of Lumiose with you!

Read more on Pokémon:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.