As part of the game's June content update, Mewtwo will feature in Pokémon Go raid battles for a couple of weeks, so you'll need to know its weaknesses and the best types to counter them with.

The Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo has returned to Pokémon Go , which will be a big deal to fans, especially those of us that revere the original 151 creatures above all others.

Of course, you'll also need to know the exact schedule for the Mewtwo raids in Pokémon Go, so you don't miss the opportunity to catch one for yourself. Read on, then, and we'll tell you all the important information.

Pokémon Go Mewtwo weakness: Which types should you use?

What are Mewtwo's weaknesses in Pokémon Go? You've come to the right place to find out!

In Pokémon Go, Mewtwo is particularly weak against against Bug-type, Dark-type and Ghost-type moves. This is what you'd normally expect from a Psychic-type, and Mewtwo is no exception to those standard rules.

It's worth noting that Mewtwo, like all Psychic Pokémon, is stronger against Fighting-type enemies and other Psychic types. So don't use any of those if you want to beat Mewtwo in battle, and stick instead to Bug, Dark and Ghost attacks.

Pokémon Go Mewtwo counters: Which Pokémon will do best?

Gengar

Who would be the best Pokémon to send into battle against Mewtwo in a raid scenario? Of course, there are plenty of options to be found among the Bug, Dark and Ghost types that will be super effective against Mewtwo.

If you're a faithful servant of the original 151 Pokémon, Gengar would be a strong choice against Mewtwo. That's a good Ghost option to have in your back pocket, especially if you have a Gengar that knows the powerful Shadow Ball attack.

If you'd rather go down the Bug route, Scyther would be a top pick. The moves Fury Cutter and Bug Buzz would do the trick nicely, as long as your Scyther's Combat Power score is suitably high.

Dark Type didn't exist back in the original Pokémon era (having been introduced in the second-generation games), so you'll have to pick something more recent if you want to counter Mewtwo with a Dark type. We'd recommend Houndoom, especially if you've got one that knows the powerful Foul Play attack.

Pokémon Go Mewtwo raid battle schedule: When can you get one?

Mewtwo returned to Pokémon Go raid battles at 1oam on 16th June. If you catch one between then and 10am on 23rd June, it will know the Shadow Ball attack.

After that, from 10am on 23rd June onwards, any Mewtwo that you manage to catch in the game will know the move Psystrike instead.

Which moveset is best for Mewtwo? That's a matter of opinion, of course, but it's worth noting that Shadow Ball is a Ghost-type move with a damage rating of 100, while Psystrike is a Psychic-type move with a damage rating of 90. Either will serve you well!

Mewtwo will be removed from Pokémon Go at 10am on 1st July, so get into the game and catch one while you can. It's been confirmed that Mewtwo can be Shiny, as well, so it's well worth trying to get one of those extra special ones if you can. It won't be an easy battle, but hopefully this guide will help you through it.

