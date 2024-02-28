With the allure of rare legendary Pokémon, as well as regular events, it remains both popular and relevant.

The most recent event celebrates the latest instalment of the long-running anime, Pokémon Horizons: The Series.

With characters and Pokémon from the series appearing in the game, fans of the anime won't want to miss this. Curious? Let's take a closer look at the upcoming Pokémon Go Horizons event!

Firstly, when can we jump in and get involved in the Pokémon Go Horizons event? And when does it end?

It starts on Tuesday 5th March 2024 at 10am local time. It continues until Monday 11th March 2024 at 8pm.

What’s included in the Pokémon Go Horizons event?

As this event is a crossover with (and a celebration of) Pokémon Horizons: The Series, we can expect plenty of characters from the show appearing on Pokémon Go.

But what exactly is included? We'll list everything below!

Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat (rare shiny included). He knows the Charged Attack Volt Tackle

Charcadet, Armarouge and Ceruledge

Charcadet egg

Twice as much XP for hatching Pokémon

Team GO Rocket balloons appear more frequently

Surprise encounters with characters and Pokémon from the new anime when you take a snapshot during the event

Scyther, Nosepass, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Pawmi, Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat, Alolan Grimer and Beldum appear more frequently in the wild

Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat, Rhyhorn and Rockruff will appear in one-star raids

Chansey, Noctowl and Metagross will appear in three-star raids

Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat, Golduck, Skarmory, Rockruff, Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly will be available to encounter when you complete Field Research tasks

Event-themed Pokémon can be entered at Showcases at different PokéStops

Ultra Legend Box will be available to buy on the web store

