It's promised as an interactive pop-up experience, where opening packs and interacting with cards can be even more dazzling than they already are when playing on your mobile device.

Let's get into the when, where and what to expect with the upcoming Outernet event for Pokémon Go & TCG Pocket.

When is the Pokémon Go event at London's Outernet?

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Outernet London November dates. The Pokemon Company

The Pokémon Go Outernet event is on Saturday 9th November until Sunday 10th November.

The Pokémon press release confirmed the event will be running from 10am to 7pm on the Saturday, and then from 11:15am to 7pm on the Sunday.

Its venue, the Outernet London, is open until 9:30pm and 10:30pm on the Saturday and Sunday respectively, so you can check out its other spots and explore if you stay until the end and aren't ready to go home yet.

Where is the Outernet in London?

The Outernet is an exhibition centre for entertainment, culture and arts found next to Centre Point on the intersection of Tottenham Court Road and Charing Cross.

If you get lost, here is its full address:

Outernet London, Charing Cross Rd, London, WC2H 8LH

To find the Pokémon Go event and all of the Pokémon and TCGP-themed activities, go to the Outernet's Now Trending public gallery found at the above address.

It's quite a large space, but you'll know you're there when you start spotting the giant Ultra HD screens and no doubt what will be fantastic Pokémon decor.

To succinctly explain what and where it is - it's just next to Tottenham Court Road station, and it’s basically a big art installation space with massive screens.

What to expect from the Pokémon Go Outernet event

The big draw for Pokémon Go players at this Outernet will be getting to open free digital booster packs on the gallery's beautiful Ultra HD screens and interact with the variety of immersive card animations.

If you find a hidden 4 Diamond Pikachu ex card, you can show the card or a photo of it to a staff member and get a code for a free Sitting Pikachu Poké Plush with any eligible purchase from PokémonCenter.co.uk.

The Pokémon Horizons digital backdrop at Outernet London.

There's lots of other Pokémon fun to be had for fans outside of testing out TCG Pocket too, like spinning Photo Discs at PokéStops in Pokémon Go along with special Timed Research, taking pictures with Pokémon Horizons mascot Captain Pikachu, and playing other games from the franchise – Scarlet, Violet and Legends: Arceus – at the various Nintendo Switch stations they set up.

If you're a regular shopper at the Pokémon Center, the crowning touch of this Outernet event is you'll get a sneak peek at the festive holiday merch they'll be stocking towards Christmas. You'll just need to head to the Pop 2 area, but new Pokémon Center ranges are always worth a look.

For fans of Pokémon's usually epic scores, the Pop 2 area is also where players can experience that of the game's latest Gigantamax, composed by the Emmy-award-winning Ramin Djawadi.

While the Outernet event may not be worth the trip for Pokémon Go players living far outside of London, local Trainers have a great opportunity to see what's already a fun new game in the franchise being taken to the next level in one of London's hottest new spaces for art, technology and culture.

If that doesn't sell you on going, maybe the fact that Captain Pikachu is a total hoot to hang out with will.

While you're waiting for the Outernet weekend of excitement to kick off, take our Pokémon quiz to test your knowledge and see if it's either that of a master or a novice.

