We expansions less often than Japan but they are larger, containing more cards and often combining pre-existing sets from Japan.

This time, we’re likely to see Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex card in the new expansion. Hopefully, you’ve managed to snag some Prismatic Evolutions cards before all the new cards are revealed, too.

You'll want to know about the Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet: Journey Together expansion, as well.

Keep reading to find out when the Pokémon TCG Desting Rivals release date is, where to pre-order, and what to expect from the new expansion.

The Pokémon Destined Rivals release date is 30th May 2025, it has been confirmed.

Scarlet and Violet: Destined Rivals is launching in the UK (and in the USA) on 30th May 2025, Pokébeach has revealed.

The new Pokémon TCG expansion pre-releases will take place between 17th May and 25th May 2025, too, so you need to keep those eyes peeled to various websites around then if you want to make sure you pick up the new sets and boosters you want.

Can I pre-order Pokémon Destined Rivals?

As of writing, you cannot yet pre-order any Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals sets. Pre-sales of the new expansion boosters and sets will be live between 17th May and 25th May 2025.

Once pre-orders for the new Scarlet and Violet: Destined Rivals expansion sets are live, you should be able to snag some new boosters and boxes from Magic Madhouse.

We’ll update this page when pre-order details are live for Destined Rivals but for now, you may want to head to Magic Madhouse and pick up any Prismatic Evolutions cards sets you don’t yet own.

What to expect from Pokémon Destined Rivals

It’s not yet been confirmed exactly what cards are in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Destined Rivals TCG expansion but it’s expected that it will contain cards from Japan’s Heat Wave Arena and The Glory of Team Rocket expansions.

Based on this (and what Pokébeach – linked above – knows), we’re expecting Destined Rivals to contain cards included in Steven’s Metagross ex and Marnie’s Grimmsnarl ex decks, Cynthia’s Garchomp ex card and Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex card.

Other cards expected to be included are Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex card from The Glory of Team Rocket and Misty’s Gyarados.

Again, we’ll update this page with official information regarding the contents of Destined Rivals as soon as we’re able once it has been confirmed.

