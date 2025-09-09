As ever, Pokémon goings-on in the real world means there will be Pokémon Go content to match. Keep on reading and we'll run through everything you need to know.

The Pokémon Concierge event in Pokémon Go started at 10am on Tuesday 9th September here in the UK (and everywhere else).

The event will end at 8pm on Sunday 14th September, meaning that you have until the end of this week to make the most of what's in store.

That's not a huge amount of time, so let's quickly get to the key details.

What's included in the Pokémon Concierge event in Pokémon Go?

Over on the official Pokémon Go website, Niantic has revealed a whole load of fun content for the Pokémon Concierge event in Pokémon Go. Below is a rundown of what you should expect.

Pokémon debut

Psyduck with a swim ring (can be shiny!)

Wild encounters

Psyduck with a swim ring (can be shiny!)

Sealeo

Shinx (can be shiny!)

Raids

One-Star Pikachu (can she shiny!)

One-Star Magikarp (can she shiny!)

One-Star Shinx (can she shiny!)

Three-Star Arcanine

Three-Star Dragonite

Three-Star Luxray

Timed Research

"Timed Research focused on catching Pokémon and taking snapshots of wild Pokémon will be available throughout the event," the website states.

"Complete tasks to earn Stardust, encounters with event-themed Pokémon, and more," it continues.

Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday 14th September at 8pm local time.

Avatar goodies

Worth logging on for? Niantic

Meanwhile, in the in-game shop, there is a free new shirt! It's called Pokémon Concierge: Haru’s Aloha Shirt, and you can take a look at it above.

There is also a paid research path that will get you "an event themed avatar pose".

Event bonuses

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

Your Buddy Pokémon will bring you items more often.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Psyduck with a swim ring

Psyduck with a swim ring caught from a wild encounter may have an event-themed Special Background

Surprise encounters

"Smile! You might have a surprise encounter with Pokémon and characters seen in Pokémon Concierge when you take a snapshot during the event," the website explains.

On top of all that, there are also event-themed stickers to be found by spinning PokéStops and opening gifts.

In the Pokémon Go web store, there is also an Ultra Ticket Box available to purchase (this includes and event ticket and 10 ultra balls).

So, what are you waiting for? It's time to boot up Pokémon Go and check in with the Pokémon Concierge. And if you've got a spare minute, try our quiz below.

