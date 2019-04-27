Made by Peaky Blinders producers and immersive studio Maze Theory, the game will task players with infiltrating a street gang and undertaking a covert mission.

If successful, payers will “earn their cap and be a fully-fledged member of the Peaky Blinders”.

Series creator Steven Knight said: “I’m really excited by the prospect of Peaky Blinders entering new territory.

“People who love the show will love the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world in such a total way.”

It is not yet known if cast members, including Cillian Murphy and Helen McRory, are involved in the game.

Subtitled The King’s Ransom, the game is due out in spring 2020.

In the mean time, Peaky Blinders series five is set for release later this year – and there’s also been talk of a movie.