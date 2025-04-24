Whether you're messing around with Oblivion cheats and mods, bashing through the main story, or simply working on your character build for hours on end, the game's soundtrack will be there for you at all times.

And if you're wondering who wrote this lovely music, and where you can listen to it in the real world, read on!

Who composed the Oblivion soundtrack?

The Oblivion soundtrack was composed by Jeremy Soule, and it wasn't his first gig working on the Elder Scrolls series.

The American composer previously worked on Morrowind, and he stuck with the series after Oblivion, returning to the fold for Skyrim when the time came.

Of course, only time will tell if he repeats the trick for The Elder Scrolls 6.

Where can I listen to the Oblivion soundtrack?

We're pleased to report that you can listen to the Oblivion soundtrack on Spotify and Apple Music.

With the game being 19 years old now (it first came out in 2006), it's nice to know that its soundtrack is still readily available on modern services.

Like a lot of adventurous video game soundtracks, the Oblivion soundtrack could work wonders for your daily life, adding a touch of magic to your morning routine or even your exercise of choice.

Can I buy the Oblivion soundtrack?

You can buy the Oblivion soundtrack from Amazon Music for £7.99, if you're in the market for a digital download.

The soundtrack was also included (in digital form) in the Oblivion Remastered Deluxe Edition, which is available to order now on Steam, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

Sadly, at the time writing, there doesn't seem to be any official way to buy a physical copy of the Oblivion soundtrack on CD or vinyl. We'll let you know if that changes!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Full list of songs in the Oblivion soundtrack

The published version of the Oblivion soundtrack contains these 25 songs:

Reign of the Septims Through the Valleys Death Knell Harvest Dawn Wind from the Depths King and Country Fall of the Hammer Wings of Kynareth All's Well Tension March of the Marauders Watchman's Ease Glory of Cyrodiil Defending the Gate Bloody Blades Minstrel's Lament Ancient Sorrow Auriel's Ascension Daedra in Flight Unmarked Stone Bloodlust Sunrise of Flutes Churl's Revenge Deep Waters Dusk at the Market

And that's all you need to know about the Oblivion soundtrack. We know what we'll be listening to tonight!

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.