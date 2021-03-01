Nintendo Switch game releases for March 2021: What’s new for console and Switch Online

March 2021 is shaping up to be an interesting month for the Nintendo Switch console and the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. There are heaps of new games coming to the console, but one title is actually being removed from the online service.

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch console saw a significant number of sales in 2020, as gamers in lockdown around the globe flocked to this handy hybrid of a household console and a portable device. And now, as we reach the one-year anniversary of the original COVID-19 lockdown, it seems likely that lots of players will be looking for new Switch games to play on their Switch console.

If you’ve already played the best Switch games on the market, you might be wondering what is new on the Nintendo Switch this month. Keep on reading to find out our top picks for new Switch games in March 2021.

Activision

New Nintendo Switch games March 2021

As ever, you can expect a huge number of new games to land on the Switch this month. The most notable releases are probably Crash Bandicoot 4, Tales from the Borderlands, Balan Wonderworld and Monster Hunter Rise. We’ve compiled those and a few other top picks into a handle little list for you:

Kill it with Fire (4th March)

Everhood (4th March)

Sea of Solitude (4th March)

Apex Legends (9th March)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (11th March) – Pre-order now from GAME

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (16th March)

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse (16th March)

Minute of Islands (18th March)

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition (19th March)

Root Film (19th March)

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (23rd March)

Tales from the Borderlands (24th March)

Bladed Fury (25th March)

Paperball Deluxe (25th March)

Balan Wonderworld (26th March) – Pre-order now from Amazon

Monster Hunter Rise (26th March) – Pre-order now from Amazon

There’s also a brand-new version of the Switch console launching on 26th March. It’s a limited-edition variant of the console that comes covered in Monster Hunter branding. The pre-order page is live on Amazon, if you’re tempted.

Nintendo

What’s new with Nintendo Switch Online in March 2021?

Gone are the days when Nintendo would provide a new NES or SNES game for Nintendo Switch Online members once a month like clockwork. The new treats on Switch Online tend to be more sporadic now, with the latest release on the service being Fire ‘n Ice on 17th February. No new Switch Online games have been announced for March 2021 just yet, but we’ll be sure to let you know if that changes.

Meanwhile, Switch Online members will want to be aware of the fact that a certain battle-royale platformer, Super Mario Bros 35, will stop being available on 31st March 2021. So if you want to try out this unique online take on a Mario game, you’ll want to jump onto Nintendo Switch Online and try it out before the end of this month.

There is some good news, though: Nintendo is still offering a 7-day free trial for the Nintendo Switch Online club, so you can jump in and try it out without spending a penny. Just remember to turn of the auto-renewal if you don’t want to be charged after your free week.

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.