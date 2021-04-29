Nintendo Switch game releases for May 2021: What’s new for the console and Switch Online

It’s another new month of Nintendo Switch games and while we will most likely still be playing the new Pokémon Snap game, that does not mean we cannot devote a little time to some of the new titles that are on the way for May.

Advertisement

It is not just Pokemon that is keeping us busy either as Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to deliver huge updates on the regular and they have the Animal Crossing May Day events taking place early in the month – which includes a maze you need to try and find your way out of.

We are also keeping track of the best Nintendo Switch games on the market right now if you want more choices of things to play, but for all that is new May, scroll down and see what’s coming!

New Nintendo Switch games May 2021

It is a fairly quiet month on the AAA game front for the Nintendo Switch this month but there are still some great games coming – including Knockout City.

Here is the full list of all the games that you can buy this month:

Skate City (6th May)

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition (13th May)

Famicom Detective Club (14th May)

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind (14th May)

Subnautica (14th May)

Subnautica: Below Zero (14th May)

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice (18th May)

SnowRunner (18th May)

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed (20th May)

Angelique Luminarise (20th May)

Rune Factory 5 (20th May)

Just Die Already (20th May)

Uncharted Waters 4 with Power-Up Kit HD Version (20th May)

Knockout City (21st May)

Miitopia (21st May)

King of Seas (25th May)

Maneater (25th May)

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (25th May)

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (27th May)

Fighting EX Layer: Another Dash (27th May)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar (27th May)

World’s End Club (28th May)

What’s new with Nintendo Switch Online in May 2021?

We are yet to hear whether there will be any new additions to Nintendo Switch Online yet, but we are not holding our breath as it is not a service that updates regularly unlike Game Pass and PS Now.

There have long been calls for the older Pokemon games to be added, just like we have the old school Mario games that are still great fun to play, but there are still no signs that this is coming. How are we supposed to catch ’em’ all if you won’t let us, Nintendo?

Don’t have Nintendo Switch Online yet? Well, you can take advantage of the 7-day free trial for the Nintendo Switch Online club, which is more than enough time to complete a few of the classic NES and SNES titles. Don’t forget to turn auto-renew off though if you do only want it for one week, though.

Advertisement

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.