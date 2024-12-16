It could well be that the game uses your Windows/Mac mouse settings. If you have Mouse Acceleration turned on on your PC, it will be on in Marvel Rivals, with no way of turning it off in-game.

Alas, there is a reported solution, which might get players banned, although that has not been verified.

Read on to find out what the Marvel Rivals Mouse Acceleration problems are and whether you can turn it off or not.

What is Mouse Acceleration and why are Marvel Rivals players frustrated?

Mouse Acceleration is an option in many games that senses how fast you are moving your mouse and multiplies it. It is frustrating Marvel Rivals players because it is making their aiming worse when using mouse and keyboard controls – and it is on by default.

A user on the Blizzard forums explains what Mouse Acceleration is very well.

With the option turned on, it means: "[If] you move your mouse 2cm to the right in 200 milliseconds, it moves say 200 pixels on the screen. Move it 4cm to the right in 200 milliseconds, and it moves 600 pixels on the screen."

Essentially, Mouse Acceleration applies an "exponential curve for how fast your mouse moves, instead of a linear one".

When gaming, it can produce inconsistent aiming that doesn’t feel right based on how much you move your mouse.

Mouse Acceleration in Marvel Rivals is frustrating players.

One user on Steam says, "Aiming feels so weird while playing. It’s like I’m dragging my crosshair through syrup half the time…"

Another on Steam argues that "Mouse Acceleration is a problem", and that "the aiming… feels very strange".

Users on Reddit are complaining about it, too. Is there a way to turn Mouse Acceleration in Marvel Rivals off?

Can you turn off Mouse Acceleration in Marvel Rivals?

You cannot turn Mouse Acceleration off in Marvel Rivals by using in-game settings. You will have to wait for an official patch for that option.

Some players, though, have been disabling Mouse Acceleration by switching it off through AppData/Config files on their PC. This is a workaround that has worked for some, while others are hesitant to try it for fear of being banned by the developers.

While there is no verified example of a player being banned for switching Mouse Acceleration off by heading into the AppData/Config files on their PC, it is best to err on the side of caution.

With that in mind, you can check out this video on how to turn Mouse Acceleration off in Marvel Rivals.

