Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Release date, first trailer and latest news for 2K’s tactical RPG

A new Marvel game is coming! Published by 2K and developed by Firaxis Games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns unveiled its first trailer at Gamescom 2021‘s Opening Night Live event.

Advertisement

An official description of the game has since been shared, and it tantalisingly teases it like so: “Confront the darker side of the Marvel Universe and live among its legends in an all-new tactical RPG”.

Wolverine, Iron Man, Blade and Ghost Rider are among the confirmed heroes, and we also know that players will be able to customise and control a brand new superhero called the Hunter.

But what else do we know about Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and how soon will we be able to play it? Keep on reading and we’ll run through all the essential details in a handy guide to the game.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date

The Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date is scheduled for March 2022, which is sure to come around quickly. Barring any delays, then, you should be able to jump into the game in the third month of next year. A precise date has not been confirmed yet, but we’ll be sure to update this page when it is.

Read more: Marvel Games boss Bill Rosemann talks multiverse and more

Which consoles and platforms can play Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC, with Steam and the Epic Games Store sharing the PC release. Most gamers should be able to jump into the game at launch, then, unless they don’t have a modern-day machine.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns gameplay

Marvel’s Midnight Suns gameplay footage will be revealed for the first time with a live-stream event on 1st September 2021, which you should be able to watch on 2K’s YouTube channel.

Until then, we’ve been told that this is a “tactics game” with “cinematic tactical combat”, which shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, considering that Firaxis Games is known for working on the XCOM and Civilisation franchises. It will also have RPG elements, so it’ll be interesting to see what the minute to minute gameplay actually entails.

Game Director Jake Solomon has further teased the gameplay, offering this statement in 2K’s announcement: “To be entrusted with these characters and their stories is an honor for me and the team. If you’re a Marvel fan, or an RPG fan, or a fan of tactics games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will make these beloved characters come alive in a way that you’ve never seen before.”

The press release from 2K promises that next week’s video will reveal “a new engaging and deeply customisable tactical battle system where players assemble their team of heroes, assess the battlefield, and launch devastating iconic attacks against the forces of darkness.”

Can I pre-order Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

It doesn’t look like you can pre-order Marvel’s Midnight Suns just yet, but we’ll let you know the relevant product pages go live. In the meantime, on the game’s official website you can sign up to receive news via email – if you do so, you’ll be treated to an exclusive Blade Nightstalker Skin to use in the game.

2K/Marvel

Marvel’s Midnight Suns story

The first official synopsis for Marvel’s Midnight Suns reads like so, giving us plenty of story details: “Through a twisted marriage of magic and science, the nefarious force known as Hydra has revived Lilith, Mother of Demons, after centuries of slumber. Lilith will stop at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master, Chthon.

“Pushed to the brink, the Avengers desperately look to fight fire with Hellfire by enlisting the help of the Midnight Suns – Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider – young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural, formed to prevent the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfil.

“Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior – the Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her.” Sounds pretty exciting, right?

Marvel’s Midnight Suns characters

We’re told in the press bumf that Marvel’s Midnight Suns “will feature an iconic collection of heroes spanning The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more”. The first trailer includes Captain America, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider (the Robbie Reyes version), Blade, Magik, Nico Minoru, Wolverine and a new hero called the Hunter.

The Hunter is the daughter of the main villain, Lilith, and she’s been described as “the first customisable original hero in the Marvel Universe.” It sounds like the Hunter will be the main playable character, but you’ll likely get to control your whole squad of heroes during battle scenarios.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns trailer

The first trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been doing the rounds online, and you can check it out below. The two-and-a-half-minute promo video shows Earth’s Mightiest Heroes teaming up Ghost Rider and his darkness-embracing pals to help resurrect the Hunter. Take a look here to see it for yourself:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.