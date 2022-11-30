Your wondering and worrying can end now, because Firaxis Games have released the recommended specs on the Steam page, as well as the bare minimum to run the game.

New tactics game Marvel's Midnight Suns is released across all platforms on the 2nd December (we can't wait). If you have one of the next-gen consoles, you're all set. But if you're a PC gamer you might be wondering if your rig is capable of running the game at full capacity - or even if it can run it at all.

We'll share both sets of spec requirements below, so keep reading to see if you can run Midnight Suns on your PC. If you decide to play it, it's worth knowing that you can get a PC code for Marvel's Midnight Suns from CD Keys for £42.99 (a saving of 14% off the RRP).

Marvel’s Midnight Suns PC requirements - Minimum specs

If you just want to enjoy the gameplay and the story, without too much bother about the aesthetics, then we respect that. If it's a solid game that plays well, you'll enjoy it no matter what. We'll share the minimum specs, as listed on Steam, below!

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 3-2200G / Intel Core i5-4430

AMD Ryzen 3-2200G / Intel Core i5-4430 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 470 / GeForce GTX 960 - 4GB

AMD RX 470 / GeForce GTX 960 - 4GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

Marvel’s Midnight Suns PC requirements - Recommended specs

However, if you want the full experience of Midnight Suns (and it does look pretty spectacular) then you'll need more powerful gear. We've shared the recommended specs below.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-2600X / Intel Core i7-6700

AMD Ryzen 5-2600X / Intel Core i7-6700 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 5700 / GeForce GTX 1070

AMD RX 5700 / GeForce GTX 1070 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

It's worth noting that Valve's Steam Deck is not officially supported with Marvel's Midnight Suns because it does not meet the requirements. Of course, you'd be welcome to try regardless, but the results might not be up to snuff.

If this page has convinced you to get the game running on your computer, don't forget that you can buy a PC code for Marvel's Midnight Suns from CD Keys for £42.99 (that's listed as a discount of 14% off the RRP).

