A quick glance at the cast list shows a talented bunch of actors, a few of whom you might just recognize from other Marvel media - or indeed media outside Marvel.

Released on December 2nd, Marvel's Midnight Suns is looking to be an exciting (albeit a little different) game that features a huge cast of familiar Marvel characters - and it might come as no surprise that with this familiar cast of characters comes a familiar cast of voice actors.

If you want to play through the whole game without that annoying urge to know where you've heard that voice before, keep on reading to find out who's who.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns cast list: All voice actors

Michael Jai White (Blade) and Nolan North (Deadpool). Photography by Getty's Paul Archuleta and Frazer Harrison

The Marvel's Midnight Suns cast has been confirmed to include the following voice actors:

Nolan North - Wade Wilson/Deadpool

- Wade Wilson/Deadpool Michael Jai White - Blade

- Blade Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker/Spider-Man

- Peter Parker/Spider-Man Lyrica Okano - Nico Minoru

- Nico Minoru Rick Pasqualone - Doctor Strange

More actors are sure to be confirmed once the game is out, so we'll be sure to update this page when that information becomes available.

Where do you recognise the Marvel’s Midnight Suns voice actors from?

There are plenty of big, well-established names here attached to some big, well-established Marvel characters. Many of them have played theses roles before, as well.

Nolan North, for example, is one of the biggest names in the video game voice acting sphere. His 10 year stint as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series made him a household name among gamers. Here, he's voicing Wade Wilson (Deadpool), reprising a role that he's previously played in the likes of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, Marvel Future Revolution and 2013's Deadpool game.

Michael Jai White is also a veteran to video game media, having played Jax in the 2011 Mortal Kombat film. He also voiced Green Lantern in the 2006 game Justice League Heroes. It's awesome to hear he'll be joining the Marvel universe, and we're sure he'll kick ass as Blade. In the live action realm, you may have seen him in Spawn and The Dark Knight.

Yuri Lowenthal (Spider-Man), Lyrica Okano (Nico Minoru) and Rick Pasqualone (Doctor Strange). Getty: David Livingston, SOPA Images, Alberto E Rodriguez.

Another familiar voice is Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker (Spider-Man), who is well known to gamers and fans of other Marvel media playing this very same character. Most recently, he's done the voice of Spidey in the new series from Insomniac Games. His first foray into gaming was as the titular character in 2003's Prince of Persia.

You might recognise the voice of Lyrica Okano from her role as Nico Minoru on the TV show Runaways (it's great that she's reprising the same role here). You also might remember her from The Affair.

And finally (for now), Rick Pasqualone has previously voiced Doctor Strange in Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3, and he reprises that role in Midnight Suns. It's great to see so much returning talent. You also might know him from the movies Greenland and Mank.

