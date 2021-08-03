Madden NFL 22 release date – trailer, gameplay, latest news

EA’s sporting titles come around every year and 2021 is no exception with all the games you would expect back on the release radar – including FIFA 22 and Madden NFL 22.

And this is the first year that the game has been released while the brand new PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are out which means they will have more power behind them than ever before and we should be seeing the best game in the long-running franchise to date.

But when is Madden NFL 22 set to be released, and what is new for it this year? Here is all we know so far.

Madden NFL 22 release date

Not long to wait at all now as Madden NFL 22 is set to be released later this month – 20th August 2021 to be precise. So only a few weeks to go until we lose more hours than we care to admit into it.

Can I pre-order Madden NFL 22?

You sure can. You can currently secure it for release day at all the usual haunts including GAME and Amazon.

What consoles will Madden NFL 22 be released on?

Every console you would expect it to be on will be home to the latest instalment of the game. So that is the PS5 and the PS4, the Xbox Series X/S along with the One range, Stadia and Windows. There was hope that the game would be the first to launch on the Nintendo Switch but that seems to have been nothing more than a pipe dream. Maybe next year?

Madden NFL 22 gameplay

EA seem keen to keep your eyes glued to Madden NFL 22 for as long as possible and they say that each season that you play will now be different to the last “thanks to an enhanced seasons engine that provides more content and variety”.

Players have skills that can be deployed at crucial moments to help you clinch victory and they include Bazooka which means “Quarterbacks with generational arms have the power to stretch any defence to its breaking point. When they enter the zone; their maximum throw distance is increased.”

You can create your own player avatar to enter the game and Ultimate Team, of course, makes a return but now you can make halftime changes to Superstar X-Factors to change the game if you need to.

We also have a campaign, The Yard, that will see the action leave the USA for various locations around the world and it will have a live rotating events hub to keep us coming back to it.

Want to see more of what the game has to offer? Here is a video full of gameplay goodness that should answer any of your questions!

Who is on the Madden NFL 22 cover?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes both bag their second cover for an NFL game with Brady appearing back in Madden 18 and Mahomes in Madden 20.

Madden NFL 22 trailer

There is indeed. Behold the announcement trailer in all its glory – this really does look like the best game yet when it comes to visuals.

