LeBron James Fortnite skin: Release date, price and how to get the outfits

Basketball icon LeBron James is coming to Fortnite, with the world-famous sports star being the latest real-world figure to appear in Epic Games’ iconic battle-royale game.

Advertisement

The developers from Epic Games announced that “The King has arrived” with a blog post and a string of social media posts, and the hype for this pop-culture crossover immediately started to grow.

As well as paying homage to LeBron James’ achievements on the court, and his eye-catching fashion choices, this Fortnite content will also tie in with his upcoming appearance in the movie Space Jam 2.

To find out all the key details on this LeBron James Fortnite crossover – including the release date and the price it costs to get involved – keep on reading for our full breakdown.

LeBron James Fornite skin explained

Epic Games has confirmed that there are actually two separate LeBron James outfits being added to Fortnite. The official blog states that each of these options will include “King James’ upcoming signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 19.” Beyond that, though, the two skins are quite different! Below you’ll find the essential details on what’s in each of the skins:

The Lebron James outfit

Epic Games

The blog describes the LeBron James outfit (pictured above) like so: “Stylish and imposing, the LeBron James Outfit blends the best of LeBron’s on-court and pre-game persona. It includes the LeBron James Outfit and the King’s Back Bling. Sunglasses optional!” This skin also has a slider that will allow you to “add more than 20 gold variations of the outfit.”

The Tune Squad LeBron outfit

Epic Games

The Tune Squad LeBron outfit includes his Space Jam sports kit (pictured at the top of this page) and a more casual look that has been dubbed Lebron’s Taco Tuesday style variant (pictured above). This skin also includes the Pack Supreme Back Bling, which will apparently let you “take a guac on LeBron’s wild side.”

LeBron James Fortnite skin release date

Both of the LeBron James outfits will arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop on Wednesday 14th July at 8pm ET. Here in the UK, that means they’ll become available at 1am BST on the morning of Thursday 15th July. There isn’t long to wait, then!

Read more on Fortnite:

How to get LeBron James skin in Fortnite

If you want to dress up as LeBron in Fortnite, you simply need to head to the Fortnite Item Shop after 8pm ET on Wednesday 14th July and buy whichever skins you want from the options outlined above. You can buy any of the bits you want, or you could choose to buy the whole lot by purchasing The King James Bundle (which also includes a special ‘Court’s in Session’ loading screen image).

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

How much is the LeBron James Fortnite skin price?

Epic Games has not yet revealed the official price for the LeBron James Fortnite skin, but predictions based on previous products seem to agree on a probable ballpark figure. It sounds like a realistic guess would be 1,500 V-bucks for an individual skin or 2,500 V-bucks for the bundle. As soon as the price is actually confirmed, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights, or check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.