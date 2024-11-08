Perhaps you could even team up with your actual brother, if you have one, to deepen the immersion.

But does the game actually support multiplayer? And if it doesn't, is there something else you could try? Backflip into the article below to find out. Let's-a go!

Is Mario and Luigi: Brothership multiplayer?

Mario and Luigi: Brothership is not a multiplayer game, Nintendo has confirmed.

Instead, Mario and Luigi: Brothership is a single-player RPG where one sole player controls both Mario and Luigi at the same time.

The game's physical box, which we've found a picture of on Reddit, clearly states that it's a one-player-only affair.

We're sorry to be the bearers of bad news, if you had been hoping to hop into the game with a brother (or friend, partner or other relative) of your own.

If you're wondering what the game is about, the official synopsis says: "The brothers return for a brand new adventure on the high seas!

"Set sail with Mario and Luigi on Shipshape Island (part ship, part island) and journey through the vast world of Concordia.

"Launch out of Shipshape’s cannon to visit, explore and quest your way through islands that range from tropical rainforests to bustling cities.

"Meet new friends along the way, like Connie and Snoutlet (who's definitely not a pig), and encounter familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom like Peach and Bowser, who may help you on your journey! You’ll have to rely on Mario and Luigi’s brotherly bond to succeed."

In terms of gameplay, you'll use different buttons to control both Mario and Luigi at the same time. In your arsenal, you'll also have Bros Moves ("to get past obstacles while you explore") and Bros Attacks (which provide "a dynamic twist on turn-based combat").

If that sounds good to you, why not order your copy of Mario and Luigi: Brothership right now from Amazon?

Is there a recent Mario game that is multiplayer?

If you're specifically looking for a Mario game that does have multiplayer, you'll be pleased to know that there are loads of them, particularly if you're into 2D platformers.

I was particularly impressed by Super Mario Bros Wonder last year. In my four-star review of Wonder, I wrote, "Everything from the cute character models to the chirpy music and vibrantly colourful levels contribute to the overall sense of wonderment, making this a great game to play for a happy-go-lucky time on the sofa or even on the go.

"The multiplayer options even mean that you can get family and friends involved, complete with a handful of characters that won't take any damage (if you want to bring a young child into your play without any consequences to your save)."

Super Mario Bros Wonder has a really fun mechanic where 'Wonder Seeds' drastically change each level halfway through, which will really keep you guessing.

If that sounds like something you'd enjoy, in a multiplayer way or not, you can also buy Super Mario Bros Wonder from Amazon.

