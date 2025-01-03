It does feel funny that in a game with so much action and adventure, it's a simple door that stops Indy in his tracks at this moment.

But let's get into it and explain how to solve the Kummetz Cipher Machine in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Check out the video above, or read on for the written version of this guide!

How to solve the Kummetz Cipher Machine in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Kummetz Cipher Machine in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Bethesda / Radio Times Gaming

To solve the Kummetz Cipher Machine puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, you need to arrange the four spinning disks to show the letters JÖGM on the top visible line (as we've done in our screenshot above).

There is a scrap of paper nearby with this jumble of letters written on it, which is how you're meant to work out the puzzle for yourself.

With the Cipher Machine closed and JÖGM on the top line, the box will show you the next clue on the row of letters underneath: BLUT is the next sequence of letters that you need to remember!

What is the code for the door near the Kummetz Ciper Machine?

The Code Table in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Bethesda / Radio Times Gaming

The code for the door in the room with the Kummetz Cipher Machine is 3666. Enter that code and away you go!

The Code Table on the clipboard nearby will tell you this solution, but only when you look at the numbers next to BLUT (the code that the Cipher Machine just gave you).

Of course, this isn't the only door code in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but the game really makes you work for this one!

Pop the code in, and you're free to progress to the next room and get on with your life. You don't have that many Indiana Jones and the Great Circle chapters to go!

As you near the end of the game, it would be remiss of us not to mention that we have a video guide on 'How to defeat Voss' over our YouTube channel. Brace yourself for a tough boss fight there.

We've also got interviews with Mario Gavrilis (the actor behind Voss) and Troy Baker (the actor behind Indy) to give you some deeper intel on the game.

