Incoming GTA 6 intel wasn’t the only thing that Rockstar seemingly let slip here, as there were also mentions of a Red Dead Redemption PC port, following on from the PS4 and Switch releases.

This may be because Take-Two’s balance sheet isn’t quite what was forecasted, and an easy PC port may be a quick and relatively easy way to bolster sales.

But with the earnings call having taken place, are there any glimpses of GTA gold to be found now the dust has settled?

Is there a new GTA 6 announcement?

No, currently Rockstar has not made any further announcements regarding Grand Theft Auto 6.

We already know that the game exists, and the first trailer is old news at this point. Release dates and pre-order windows are the stuff of fantasy right now.

The Take-Two earnings call has now taken place, without delivering any major GTA 6 reveals, scuppering hopes that something was going to happen in line with that finance-focused event.

However, as spotted by GTA 6 Countdown on X (formerly Twitter), Rockstar supposedly added new sections to the website database to include sections for screenshots and more.

Not only that, but code on the website (which has since been taken down) reportedly revealed mentions of "digital purchases".

All this led people to speculate that there may have been something in the works ahead of the Take-Two earnings call, but alas, nothing has arrived yet.

Not all hope is lost, though, as it will only be a matter of time until GTA 6’s "Trailer 2", which will no doubt set the internet ablaze once more.

Perhaps we will see a real-life rendition of that trailer too when it rolls out, and no doubt the song used will be stuck in our heads for months to come - as was the case with Tom Petty's Love Is a Long Road.

If and when such announcements are made, we will be sure to update you as soon as possible. It certainly seems like Rockstar is gearing up for something, but your guess is as good as ours on the precise time frame.

