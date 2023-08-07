Now, it has been confirmed that the Xbox 360 and PS3 classic is indeed launching on modern platforms.

This isn’t the remake of the rumours, however - more on that below - and is instead a port developed by Double Eleven Studios that brings the cowboy game to Nintendo for the first time.

Sadly, there appears to be no such release on PC, where the game still remains unplayable. You can pick it up on Xbox via backwards compatibility - £19.99 on GAME.

Read on to find out when the Red Dead Redemption release date for Switch and PS4 along with what’s included in the new version of the seminal Rockstar cowboy epic.

The Red Dead Redemption release date on Switch is Thursday 17th August, as confirmed by Rockstar. This is the release date on eShop, anyway.

If you’re after a physical copy of the game, you’ll have to wait until 13th October. It’ll cost £39.99 on the eShop; prices may vary for the physical edition.

As of writing, pre-orders for both digital and physical editions of the game on Switch are not available. You can, though, wishlist Red Dead Redemption on the eShop. The Switch version can be seen in action via the tweet from Nintendo UK below:

The Red Dead Redemption release date on PS4 is Thursday 17th August, as has been confirmed by Rockstar. That’s the release date for the digital version of the game, anyway.

Red Dead Redemption will also receive a physical release on PS4 on 13th October. It should cost the same or similar on PS4 as it does on Switch (around £39.99).

Pre-orders for both digital and physical editions of the game are not yet available but you can head to the PlayStation Store to add the western epic to your wishlist. You can play it on PS5 via backwards compatibility, too!

Is Red Dead Redemption on Switch and PS4 a remake or port? What’s included

Red Dead Redemption on Switch and PS4 isn’t a remake - it is a port of the Xbox 360 and PS3 classic, described as a new conversion by Double Eleven Studios.

The official Rockstar website details how the new release includes a “new conversion” of Red Dead Redemption and its expansion, Undead Nightmare, together in a single package.

Check out the announcement trailer in the embedded tweet below:

Based on the trailer, it’s safe to say this is more of a straight-up port than a remaster or remake. It looks as though the new conversion ups the resolution (on the PS4 edition, at least) as its major upgrade.

Several new languages are also supported for the first time in the new version of Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare. These include “Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian and Latin American Spanish.”

Outside of what looks like a bump up in resolution, don’t expect this to be a different experience to the one you know and love from the 360 and PS3 days - Xbox players can have just as much fun by picking up a copy of the 360 original and playing it on Series X/S.

