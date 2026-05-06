Rockstar Games is releasing GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox in November this year (unless it gets delayed again), but why is the biggest game of 2026 not launching on PC at the same time as console?

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This topic of conversation came up in a recent Bloomberg interview, with trusted industry reporter Jason Schreier putting that exact question to Strauss Zelnick (the CEO of the game’s publisher, Take-Two Interactive).

The pair also spoke about the game’s ambitious sales goals, with the astronomical budget for GTA 6 (eight years of development with a team of thousands will run up a big bill) meaning that they’re aiming for far more than 10 million copies sold.

But what’s the deal with the lack of a PC version at launch?

As the reporter points out, “Although [GTA 6] is expected to offer a version for personal computers later, following the pattern of Rockstar’s previous games, this may be a risk for Take-Two given the PC’s outsize share of the games market today.”

The CEO notes in the interview that, for a big release in the modern age, “PC can be 45, 50 per cent of the sales". So why does leave that money on the table and launch on console before PC?

The answer, as Zelnick puts it, is that they want to “serve the core consumer” first and best. In other words, Rockstar wants to focus on their biggest audience before worrying about other platforms.

Zelnick said: “Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that you're judged by serving the core.

“Like really serving the core consumer. If your core consumer isn't there, if they're not served first and best, you kind of don't hit your other consumers.”

When asked if this decision has anything to do with any deals with PlayStation, Zelnick offered a clear answer.

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“No,” he said. “I mean, historically Rockstar's gone to console first.”

And when the reporter noted that you could see this as a risky move in today’s gaming landscape, Zelnick had a brief answer for that to.

He said, simply, “We'll see how it works out.”

Indeed, we will! And we’ll be sure to let you know as we hear more about GTA 6 on PC.

GTA 6 launches 19 November 2026 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

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