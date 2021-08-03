Grid Legends: Release date, trailer, gameplay, latest news

EA have made their mark on the racing world of late thanks to the purchase of studio Codemasters and they have released their first game since the sale, F1 2021, earlier this year.

But they are not content to stop there as there is another racing franchise they now own that is not taking a back seat and we now know that a new Grid game, Grid Legends, is on the way. The last entry in the Grid series was popular when it was released in 2019 and it is little surprise that another has now been confirmed.

But when can we expect Grid Legends to be released, and can you pre-order it yet? Here is all the information that we know so far.

Grid Legends release date

All we know so far is that Grid Legends is set to be released at some point in 2022 but we have not as yet been given any more information to narrow that down. We imagine that it will be avoiding the normally busy time of the year for gamers so look for this to likely be out in the first half of the year.

Can I pre-order Grid Legends?

Not yet, but with more and more information about the game being released we fully expect pre-order links to start popping up shortly. As soon as they do, we will add them right here with the best deals that we can find.

What consoles will Grid Legends be released on?

While Nintendo Switch players will not be able to get hold of the game, it will be available on most other consoles with the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and the Xbox One all being confirmed to be hosting it. A release for Microsoft Windows has also been confirmed.

Grid Legends gameplay

Well, first of all, we do have a story here and it looks to be an interesting one with it being played out “via innovative virtual production, blending a fantastic real-life cast, stunning set, and thrilling gameplay to bring you closer to the action than ever before”. That’s us sold.

As for that cast, we know that it includes Sex Education star, Ncuti Gatwa, and that the story is framed via a documentary crew following racers around to catch all the explosive moments – like a high-speed version of The Office then.

There will be over 100 cars included in the game at launch that range from “single-seaters, to big rigs, to classic touring cars, and plenty more,” and examples of what we will be driving include the likes of “the Shelby Cobra 289 FIA, Audi A4 Quattro BTCC, and Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Concept”.

We know what we will be driving, but where will be driving? EA have the following to say on that: “130 routes will await you on launch, including iconic real-life tracks like Indianapolis, returning Grid favourites such as San Francisco and Paris, and brand-new locations like Moscow and London, which you may have spotted in the trailer. From purpose-built tracks to high-speed ovals, to tight and twisty streets, the racing challenges on offer in Grid Legends are broader than ever.”

There will also be Grid Legends Race Creator which, as the name suggests, will allow you to create your own races.

Grid Legends trailer

We have literally only just had the reveal trailer released – so here it is for you to watch!

