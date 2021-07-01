F1 2021 release date: Trailer, gameplay, pre-order and more news

Racing fans will be well aware that there is a new F1 game on the way and, in a perfectly timed move, it is getting a release on the day of a big motoring event here in the UK.

F1 2021 will bring a ton of new features including a brand new, very involved, story mode and some legends from the F1 world as playable characters. It is the first F1 game released by EA Sports since F1 Challenge 99-02/F1 Career Challenge in 2003 – they now own the developer, Codemasters.

But when is F1 2021 out, and what is this story mode? Here is all the information you need to know!

When is the F1 2021 release date?

Not long to go at all – only a couple of weeks left. F1 2021 will be released on 16th July 2021 which is right around the corner now – and is the weekend of the British Grand Prix!

Which consoles can you get F1 2021 game on?

Both versions of the Xbox will have the game, so the One range and the recently released Series X/S. As for Sony gamers, there is a PS5 and a PS4 release coming and the game will also be released on PC via Microsoft Windows.

Can I pre-order F1 2021?

You can indeed pre-order the F1 2021 game today. The game is out in a few days time, but you can still get yourself a copy delivered on release day as GAME still has it for £54.99. Amazon also has it for £54.99.

What is new in F1 2021?

Well, to start with we have seven confirmed legends from the world of F1 that you will be able to play as. They are:

Ayrton Senna

Alain Prost

Michael Schumacher

Nico Rosberg

Jenson Button

David Coulthard

Felipe Massa

But that is just the tip of the iceberg of what F1 2021 will bring as we have a story mode called Braking Point being introduced and it will “immerses players into the glamorous world of Formula One, giving a taste of the lifestyle both on and off the track: the rivalries, emotion, and dedication needed to compete at the highest level.”

Braking Point is set across three Formula 1 seasons and there are five selectable teams that you can play as while you navigate the journey of Aiden Jackson, a “rising F2 star who is ascending the ranks in the hope of becoming a Formula One driver”.

Is there a trailer for F1 2021?

There have been a few trailers released for the F1 2021 game now, but here is one of the latest that shows off some of the features that the racing game will have.

