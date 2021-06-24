Netflix has confirmed that Sex Education will return for its third season on 17th September 2021.

The hugely popular coming-of-age comedy-drama has been off-air since its second season was released back in January 2020, with the upcoming run having been severely affected by the pandemic – so the news of a concrete return date will come as very welcome news for fans.

In addition to providing the date, Netflix has also released a string of first-look images for the new series, including a glimpse at new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke).

Kirke is one of several new cast members for the upcoming run, with Jason Isaacs also joining as Peter, Mr Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother, and recording artist Dua Saleh making their acting debut as nonbinary student Cal.

And the vast majority of the cast from the first two series will be returning, with Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood and Kedar Williams-Stirling once again taking on major roles.

The new season is particularly anticipated in part because of the dramatic way season two ended, with Otis declaring his love for Maeve via voicemail, only for the message to be deliberately deleted by her neighbour Isaac before she had a chance to listen.

And several people involved with the show have teased some big things to come in the new episodes, with Butterfield recently tweeting, “You lot aren’t ready for season 3,” and costume designer Rosa Dias saying Sex Education season three would have an explosive ending.

The official synopsis provided by Netflix reads, “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

“Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.

“Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”

We’re already counting down the days…

Sex Education returns to Netflix on 17th September 2021.