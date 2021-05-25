Sex Education season 3 to feature dramatic ending that presents “a challenge” for show’s future

It’s been a minute since we last saw the hormonal teens of Sex Education, but its upcoming third season could change everything for the beloved series. At least according to its costume designer.

Rosa Dias hinted at what fans can expect of season three during a chat with Metro, saying: “When you see series three, the end of it is really quite interesting. Whatever happens in four, if it happens, wow – the writers have got a challenge. They’ve got a massive challenge on their hands.”

It sounds like the ending will top last season, which concluded with plenty of loose threads. Gillian Anderson’s Dr Jean Milburn found out she was pregnant and Otis (Asa Butterfield) finally confessed his feelings for Maeve (Emma Mackey), only for the voicemail to be promptly deleted by newcomer Isaac.

Casting director Lauren Evans added: “We hope that it goes beyond three… and four and five. As long as people want it, as long as the stories are there to tell.”

Whether the series will continue beyond its planned third season remains to be seen, though, as Evans pointed out, showrunner Laurie Nunn has been open in the past about not wanting to continue after the characters graduated from high school.

She explained: “Like Laurie said before, Laurie doesn’t want to keep going and put these people through college and university and, you know, into middle age. But we’ll see.”

Consider us intrigued.

Sex Education seasons 1-2 are currently available to stream on Netflix.