Fortnite challenge – Where to destroy equipment at satellite stations

The Fortnite weekly challenges continue in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and there’s a new batch to get stuck into this week. Many of them are alien-themed to match the new additions for this season.

As well as the Rick and Morty crossover, there are many exciting arrivals including UFOs which, amazingly, we can actually fly!

But back to the challenges, and one of them is “Destroy equipment at Satellite Stations”. You need to destroy 15 bits of tech dotted around the place to tick the challenge off of your to-do list.

Wondering where the satellite stations are? We’ve got you covered with all you need to know right here!

Where are the satellite stations in Fortnite?

There are seven satellite stations around the map and when you enter one you will just need to destroy as much equipment as you can find – well, stop after 15 unless you just enjoy the carnage.

Here are the locations!

Discovery Dish – west of Believer Beach

– west of Believer Beach Deep Woods Dish – inside Stealthy Stronghold

– inside Stealthy Stronghold Dinky Dish – southeast of Craggy Cliffs

– southeast of Craggy Cliffs Dampy Dish – southwest of Slurpy Swamp

– southwest of Slurpy Swamp Defiant Dish – east of Weeping Woods

– east of Weeping Woods Dockside Dish – west of Dirty Docks.

– west of Dirty Docks. Destined Dish – southeast of Misty Meadows

You can’t miss them if you are nearby, as they are giant satellite dishes. When you find them, head inside and get destructive.

If you’re wondering what sort of things you will need to destroy, it’s anything that looks valuable, really – where’s the fun in destroying useless things? So keep an eye out for display screens, computers, control panels, servers and anything else techy that looks like it will be of value.

Once you have vandalised 15 such items, you’re all done and you will have netted yourself some XP!

Want a refresher of this week’s other challenges? Here they are:

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake (7)

Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures (500)

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park (2)

Visit different named locations in a single match (5)

Enter a UFO (1)

As for the Legendary challenges, they are:

Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods (1)

Step onto a Body Scanner (1)

Converse with Rick Sanchez, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces (3)

Deal damage with IO tech weapons (200)

Damage an IO Guard (1)

