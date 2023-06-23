So we’re here to answer the call and let you know how to fix FF16 motion blur and whether you can you turn it off.

It wouldn’t be a big game launch without some form of debate - and Final Fantasy 16 delivers on this front, with some players lambasting the latest high-fantasy epic from Square Enix for its inclusion of motion blur.

Motion blur first started to become prevalent in games during the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 era, a much-maligned time in video gaming history when titles such as Call of Duty and Battlefield seemed to suddenly become very brown-hued, adorned with lens flares - as if trying their best pastiche of JJ Abrams and Transformers films.

More advanced techniques such as per-pixel motion blur featured in boundary-pushing releases like 2007's Crysis, but even that had its naysayers and the debate surrounding the post-processing feature has never ended since.

Sixteen years since then, we have everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 16’s motion blur and if you can turn it off.

What is motion blur in FF16?

Motion blur is used a lot in Final Fantasy 16 with the custom engine created by Creative Business Unit III utilising a per-pixel motion blur technique - meaning that, rather than applying a generic blurring to the screen whenever motion is present, every object in the game that moves will have motion blur relative the player's speed.

While some appreciate the effect that it has — especially in the Quality mode preset, which sticks to 30 frames-per-second, where the long-shutter speed used in Final Fantasy 16 can help smooth the visuals — others disdain the use of motion blur as they believe it detracts from the visual clarity of the game and they’d rather see every pretty detail.

Different strokes for different folks and all that.

How to fix FF16 motion blur: Can you turn it off?

Currently, you cannot turn off motion blur in Final Fantasy 16. However, there is one thing you can do that might make it less noticeable for you. In your graphics settings, you should have the option to choose between Quality and Performance mode.

Choosing the latter, Performance mode, should reduce your motion blur problems to some extent and bump up the frame rate to boot.

That being said, some players may find that Performance mode doesn't look how they want it to, either, as it does not always hold onto a stable 60 frames-per-second.

Hopefully, in the future, Square Enix will introduce an option to disable motion blur properly for players who do not enjoy the look of it. It may also buy a little extra smoothness too if the developers aren’t able to get the Performance mode running that much better.

As soon as any developments are made in this regard we will be sure to update you. In the meantime, why not check out what else we have on Final Fantasy 16 while you wait for your clean and crispy visuals?

