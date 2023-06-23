They first appeared in 1990s Final Fantasy 3, and so to help differentiate between them, we have comprised a list of all FF16 Eikons, explaining all summons and how they work in Final Fantasy 16 .

Eikons – sometimes referred to as Espers and Eidolons – are a staple of Final Fantasy; summonable monsters that have taken many shapes across the decades-long series, but often share the same names such as Ifrit, Shiva, Odin and Bahamut.

In Final Fantasy 16, we once again meet the Eikons - but their relationship with the player and characters is quite different this time around, which we will touch on further down.

The recurring motif of Crystals is present as well and, perhaps most importantly of all, chocobos are in Valisthea too.

With so much to get to grips with in Final Fantasy 16, read on find out who all the Eikons and their Dominants are and what to expect when battling them.

How do Eikons work in FF16?

In Final Fantasy 16, Eikons are connected to humans called Dominants who host them and their power and are able to utilise them or bestow them upon others.

Sometimes, a Dominant can transform into their Eikon under certain conditions, and so these individuals are revered, feared and loathed by many.

The Iron Kingdom, for instance, believe that “Dominants are unclean aberrations born of blackest sin”, and as such look to kill Dominants in their crusades.

Sometimes people are host to Eikons without realising it, such as Hugo Kupka who, after discovering he was Dominant of Eikon, Titan, rose through the ranks from a lowly footsoldier to become a powerful economic advisor of the Dhalmekian Republic.

During normal combat, you can use Eikon powers to cast spells unique to the corresponding Eikon.

There are also Eikon boss battles of different varieties with some playing as on-rails shooters and others being more akin to battles from the original God of War games.

Early on in the game, we stop playing as Clive and take control of Joshua and his Eikon, Phoenix and battle with Ifrit for some Kaiju-esque action.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

FF16 Eikons list - all confirmed summons

The FF16 Eikons that can be summoned in the game are:

Ifrit

Phoenix

Garuda

Ramuh

Titan

Bahamut

Shiva

Odin

Typhon (not summonable)

Titan Lost (not summonable)

What do we know about the FF16 Eikons?

Ifrit

Ifrit in FF16. Square Enix

Ifrit is a mysterious fire Eikon seen during the prologue fighting with fellow fire Eikon, Phoenix. More about Ifrit is revealed later in the story - so we shall leave it here for now.

Phoenix

Phoenix in FF16. Square Enix

Phoenix is the Eikon of Dominant Joshua, who unexpectedly took on the Phoenix’s flames shortly after he was born. Phoenix’s powers become unlocked quite early on in the game during the fourth quest, Sunrise, Sunset, so expect to be dishing out fiery attacks in no time.

Garuda

Garuda in FF16. Square Enix

Benedikta Harman is the Dominant to Eikon Garuda. Garuda is a wind Eikon and, upon defeat, Clive can utilise powerful wind-based attacks during normal combat. Garuda is encountered in the 13th main quest of the game, Winds of Change so you don’t have too much to get through before whipping up tornadoes.

More like this

Ramuh

Ramuh in FF16. Square Enix

Ramuh is hosted by Dominant Cidolfus Telamon. Ramuh’s elemental power is lightning and it has abilities such as Pile Drive which sees Ramuh’s staff slammed into the ground that electrocutes enemies within a certain radius. Clive learns Ramuh’s abilities a little under halfway through the main quest during the 27th mission, Cid the Outlaw.

Titan

Titan in FF16. Square Enix

Titan is an Earth Eikon residing in Dominant Hugo Kupka. They are (almost) the biggest of all the Eikons, with devastating power and attacks. Once Clive defeats Titan, they will as usual be able to unlock Earth-based powers with attacks such as Raging Fists which delivers a “blinding flurry of high-speed punches”. The Earth skill tree too becomes unlocked allowing you to use more powerful attacks as you gain Ability Points.

Bahamut

Bahamut in FF16. Square Enix

Bahamut resides within their Dominant, Dion Lesage, Crown Prince of the Holy Empire of Sanbreque. Bahamut is a Light elemental Eikon and Clive will unlock the Light-based skill tree once he has unlocked the Eikon after battling with Dion.

Shiva

Shiva in FF16. Square Enix

Childhood companion Jill Warrick is host to Eikon, Shiva. With Jill hailing from the frozen Northern Territories, it’s only suitable that Shiva is an Ice Eikon. Once defeated, Ice-based attacks become available to Clive and its corresponding skill tree.

Odin

Odin in FF16. Square Enix

Odin, Eikon of Darkness, is hosted by Dominant Barnabas Tharmr of Waloed. With Barnabas being a warrior through and through, the Eikon Odin is befitting of him given the association of the Germanic god of war, battle and victory (among other things). When Clive defeats Odin, he will unlock his Dark powers, with more powerful attacks becoming available through the skill tree.

Typhon

Typhon in FF16. Square Enix

Typhon is a mysterious Eikon with no known Dominant who features as a boss fight in The Crystals’ Curse taking place just before unlocking Ramuh during Cid the Outlaw. Being purple and having no legs, Typho is certainly one of the more unsettling Eikons. Typhon has no unlockable powers but you will receive accessories that improve your other powers.

Titan Lost

Titan Lost in FF16. Square Enix

Titan Lost is the actual biggest Eikon of them all and is most likely an evolved form of Titan that harks back to Shadow of the Colossus. They have many rocky tendrils that will try and crush you and the boss battle is one of the most cinematic. Titan Lost doesn’t have any unlockable powers however and only appears in the game as a Boss.

Read more:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast