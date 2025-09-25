Here’s how to do it.

How to do Thierry Henry ‘Smirk’ celebration in FC 26

At the time of writing, you can only do the Smirk celebration if you score a goal with Thierry Henry himself.

When you score a goal with Thierry Henry, follow these instructions to do the Smirk celebration:

On Xbox press A

On PlayStation, press X

Just to be double clear: you can only do this celebration when you're playing as Thierry Henry!

How to unlock Thierry Henry’s ‘Smirk’ in FC 26

To unlock Thierry Henry’s ‘Smirk’ in FC 26, you'll need to add Thierry Henry to your Ultimate Team squad. He's the only player that can do the Smirk celebration right now.

We’ve not yet found a way to unlock the Thierry Henry smirk for other players in the game, but if that changes, we’ll update this page.

Will it appear as an SBC reward or store item? It’s hard to say, with the former usually reserved for players.

It could be a random drop from an Ultimate Team pack, but as yet, we’ve not found it.

