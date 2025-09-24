FC 26 PlayStyles explained: The best PlayStyles for each position
Playing with power.
Not to be confused with Player Roles, FC 26 brings back PlayStyles which help you lean into a player’s strengths.
Available in PlayStyles and PlayStyles+, each level gets progressively more powerful. Not only does this mean the players with these PlayStyles more accurately represent their real-life counterparts, but it also means they’re usually more fun to play as.
What do PlayStyles do in FC 26?
As with the last couple of entries in the series, PlayStyles boost player skills in certain attributes.
For example, a striker with the PlayStyle for Finesse Shot will take those types of shots more quickly, and they’ll have better curve and accuracy.
Elsewhere, the Incisive PlayStyle will help you split defences. There are 36 PlayStyles in the game so far, split between the following categories:
- Finishing - 8 PlayStyles
- Passing - 6 PlayStyles
- Defending - 6 PlayStyles
- Ball Control - 5 PlayStyles
- Physical - 5 PlayStyles
- Goalkeeper - 6 PlayStyles
Best PlayStyles for each position in FC 26
Best PlayStyles for Goalkeepers in FC 26
You can’t go wrong with any goalkeeper PlayStyle, but if you’re looking for stability, these are our picks:
- Cross Claimer - To pluck balls out of the air
- Rush Out - Ideal for Ball-Playing Keeper, a new PlayStyle
- Footwork - Increases the chances of making a save with feet
Best PlayStyles for Full-Backs in FC 26
With the full-back expected to contribute to attacks and counter tricky wingers, here are our picks:
- Relentless - Enhanced stamina for marauding up and down the flanks
- Whipped Pass - Ideal for early balls into the box
- Jockey - Helps when defending 1v1 against an opponent
Best PlayStyles for Centre Backs in FC 26
Centre Backs need to be a rock in defence, but it’s also handy to have at least some capacity to play the ball long while under pressure.
- Block - For risking their limbs to prevent the ball finding the net
- Long Ball Pass - To lob the ball to a teammate to maintain possession
- Bruiser - For winning possession in duels
Best PlayStyles for Central Midfielders in FC 26
Central midfielders need a nice balance of options. Here are our picks, and bear in mind, CDM is up next.
- Tiki Taka - For quick passes between teammates
- Pinged Pass - For spraying the ball wide to teammates
- Press Proven - For keeping the ball even with an opponent trying to win it
Best PlayStyles for Defensive Midfielders in FC 26
For your CDM, you’ll want options that turn defence into attack, and you’ll be surprised at how helpful it is to have an Aerial Fortress.
- Aerial Fortress - The ability to nod an opponent’s goal kick right onto your more creative players is a huge help
- Anticipate - To win the ball neatly, without conceding a foul
- Slide Tackle - For those last-ditch situations that prevent an opponent getting through midfield
Best PlayStyles for Attacking Midfielders in FC 26
Arguably your most creative players, CAM/RAM/LAM will want to have excellent technical ability and the skill to create space for teammates.
- Technical - For quick stops and starts to fool an opponent
- First Touch - To keep the ball at feet, potentially when moving at speed
- Incisive Pass - For playing a ball straight through the opposition backline
Best PlayStyles for Wingers in FC 26
Tricky wingers are one of football’s most exciting aspects, but they also need end product. Here are our picks:
- Rapid - To create half a yard of space for a cross or shot
- Trickster - For those flashy skill moves
- Whipped Pass - To get the ball in the box with accuracy
Best PlayStyles for Strikers in FC 26
Strikers come in different shapes and sizes, but these PlayStyles will help create plenty of goalscoring opportunities.
- Gamechanger - For taking the shot that seems almost impossible
- Precision Header - For meeting those crosses
- Power Shot - For when you can’t get in the box but want to have a shot anyway
With all of that info in mind, your team will be even better than before thanks to the magic of PlayStyles. Enjoy!
