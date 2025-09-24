What do PlayStyles do in FC 26?

As with the last couple of entries in the series, PlayStyles boost player skills in certain attributes.

For example, a striker with the PlayStyle for Finesse Shot will take those types of shots more quickly, and they’ll have better curve and accuracy.

Elsewhere, the Incisive PlayStyle will help you split defences. There are 36 PlayStyles in the game so far, split between the following categories:

Finishing - 8 PlayStyles

Passing - 6 PlayStyles

Defending - 6 PlayStyles

Ball Control - 5 PlayStyles

Physical - 5 PlayStyles

Goalkeeper - 6 PlayStyles

Best PlayStyles for each position in FC 26

Best PlayStyles for Goalkeepers in FC 26

You can’t go wrong with any goalkeeper PlayStyle, but if you’re looking for stability, these are our picks:

Cross Claimer - To pluck balls out of the air

Rush Out - Ideal for Ball-Playing Keeper, a new PlayStyle

Footwork - Increases the chances of making a save with feet

Best PlayStyles for Full-Backs in FC 26

With the full-back expected to contribute to attacks and counter tricky wingers, here are our picks:

Relentless - Enhanced stamina for marauding up and down the flanks

Whipped Pass - Ideal for early balls into the box

Jockey - Helps when defending 1v1 against an opponent

Best PlayStyles for Centre Backs in FC 26

Centre Backs need to be a rock in defence, but it’s also handy to have at least some capacity to play the ball long while under pressure.

Block - For risking their limbs to prevent the ball finding the net

Long Ball Pass - To lob the ball to a teammate to maintain possession

Bruiser - For winning possession in duels

Best PlayStyles for Central Midfielders in FC 26

Central midfielders need a nice balance of options. Here are our picks, and bear in mind, CDM is up next.

Tiki Taka - For quick passes between teammates

Pinged Pass - For spraying the ball wide to teammates

Press Proven - For keeping the ball even with an opponent trying to win it

Best PlayStyles for Defensive Midfielders in FC 26

For your CDM, you’ll want options that turn defence into attack, and you’ll be surprised at how helpful it is to have an Aerial Fortress.

Aerial Fortress - The ability to nod an opponent’s goal kick right onto your more creative players is a huge help

Anticipate - To win the ball neatly, without conceding a foul

Slide Tackle - For those last-ditch situations that prevent an opponent getting through midfield

Best PlayStyles for Attacking Midfielders in FC 26

Arguably your most creative players, CAM/RAM/LAM will want to have excellent technical ability and the skill to create space for teammates.

Technical - For quick stops and starts to fool an opponent

First Touch - To keep the ball at feet, potentially when moving at speed

Incisive Pass - For playing a ball straight through the opposition backline

Best PlayStyles for Wingers in FC 26

Tricky wingers are one of football’s most exciting aspects, but they also need end product. Here are our picks:

Rapid - To create half a yard of space for a cross or shot

Trickster - For those flashy skill moves

Whipped Pass - To get the ball in the box with accuracy

Best PlayStyles for Strikers in FC 26

Strikers come in different shapes and sizes, but these PlayStyles will help create plenty of goalscoring opportunities.

Gamechanger - For taking the shot that seems almost impossible

Precision Header - For meeting those crosses

Power Shot - For when you can’t get in the box but want to have a shot anyway

With all of that info in mind, your team will be even better than before thanks to the magic of PlayStyles. Enjoy!

