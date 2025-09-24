Before we jump in, don’t forget there are new Live Start Points that run from short, medium, and long-term commitments to a club to fulfil a series of goals.

Reckon you can win a preseason trophy within 6 weeks or secure back-to-back promotions? Now’s the time to prove it, with retro kits up for grabs, too.

Best Career Mode teams in FC 26

If you want to know who the very best teams in this year's Career Mode are, here's the list:

Paris Saint-Germain - 5 Stars - Ligue 1

- 5 Stars - Ligue 1 Real Madrid - 5 Stars - La Liga

- 5 Stars - La Liga FC Barcelona - 5 Stars - La Liga

- 5 Stars - La Liga Manchester City - 5 Stars - Premier League

- 5 Stars - Premier League Liverpool - 5 Stars - Premier League

- 5 Stars - Premier League Arsenal - 5 Stars - Premier League

- 5 Stars - Premier League Bayern Munich - 5 Stars - Bundesliga

- 5 Stars - Bundesliga Atletico Madrid - 4.5 Stars - La Liga

- 4.5 Stars - La Liga Newcastle United - 4.5 Stars - Premier League

- 4.5 Stars - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur - 4.5 Stars - Premier League

- 4.5 Stars - Premier League Chelsea - 4.5 Stars - Premier League

- 4.5 Stars - Premier League Aston Villa - 4.5 Stars - Premier League

- 4.5 Stars - Premier League Manchester United - 4.5 Stars - Premier League

- 4.5 Stars - Premier League Napoli - 4.5 Stars - Serie A

- 4.5 Stars - Serie A Borussia Dortmund - 4.5 Stars - Bundesliga

- 4.5 Stars - Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen - 4.5 Stars - Bundesliga

Of course, it's more fun to awaken a sleeping giant or work your way up from a lower league.

For our recommended Career Mode challenges, read on!

The best career mode challenges in FC 26

Oldham Athletic

Transfer Budget: £0.88m

Oldham are back in the EFL, but can you get them to the Premier League again? You’ll need to climb the divisions, making signings as you go and pushing to climb back to the zenith of English football.

With a small transfer kitty, it’ll be a long-term save that you’ll no doubt spend dozens of hours on.

Real Oviedo

Transfer Budget: £1.8m

A true fairytale story, Real Oviedo fans chipped in to buy shares in the club when it was close to being dissolved. Now, it’s mostly owned by the fans, and has reached La Liga, led by hometown hero Santi Cazorla.

Santi’s getting on a bit now, but the midfield magician can help you to safety in your first season following promotion. The rest is up to you.

Sunderland

Transfer Budget: £35m

The Black Cats secured promotion late on in the playoffs, and have proven they can mix it up with Premier League mainstays on their return, but can you guarantee their safety and build on it?

Régis Le Bris could be a tough act to follow, but could you build them into a comfortably mid-table size and maybe even push for Europe?

Arsenal

Transfer Budget: £131m

Mikel Arteta’s squad have finished second in the Premier League three years in a row, but spent big in the Summer.

Can you guide the Gunners to a long-awaited league title? You’ll be able to lean on a mean defence and a vastly improved array of attacking options, too.

Schalke 04

Transfer Budget: £5.12m

Humbled two seasons ago with relegation, Schalke 04 missed out on promotion at the first time of asking but are ready to go again.

While the club just fired its technical director in real life, the club should be a really fun challenge, with some promising talent. Once you’re back in the Bundesliga, though, you’ll need to stay there.

Sampdoria

Transfer Budget: £6.91m

Another club relegated and looking for a way back up the football ladder, Sampdoria have almost £7m to spend, which puts them in a decent spot in Serie B.

The challenge will be maintaining a squad, with plenty of players on loan from other clubs, and many of them expected to go back at the end of the season.

MSV Duisburg

Transfer Budget: £1.29m

Despite being a Bundesliga side back in 2008, MSV Duisburg is now playing in the third tier of German football, having been promoted last year.

They’ve made a good start this season, but can you get them back to the top of the German footballing pyramid?

Cardiff City

Transfer Budget: £4.99m

While all eyes are on Wrexham, Cardiff City have dropped to English football’s third tier. They do, however, have a great stadium and the second-best transfer budget in League One.

With the likes of Chris Willock and Calum Chambers in the squad, there’s plenty of talent available to reach the Championship again.

Inter Miami

Transfer Budget: £31.15m

Look, it’s not that much of a challenge to take over at Inter Miami. You’re getting a Messi who continues to be absolutely timeless, as well as his former Barca teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez.

If nothing else, it’s a chance to build towards the next generation of stars for the MLS club. Who can you tempt to the USA?

Manchester United

Transfer Budget: £152m

It’d be fair to say the Red Devils have had a rough start to the season. The squad needs a clear-out, but this summer window furnished the club with attacking options like highly-rated prospect Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo.

If you can rebuild the midfield, there’s every chance you can bring glory back to the red half of Manchester, but you may need to sell some players before you can buy.

Read more on FC 26:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.