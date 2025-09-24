FC 26 Career Mode challenges: Best teams to manage, from avoiding relegation to fairytale football stories
From sleeping giants to relegation candidates, here are some clubs you should check out in EA FC 26’s Career Mode.
While some will no doubt already be cracking open packs and switching formations in FC 26’s Ultimate Team, there’s plenty for Career Mode players to look forward to in this year’s game.
From Deeper Simulation (which simulates multiple leagues at once), to managers being on the move, it’s closer to a footballing sandbox than ever. With that in mind, here are some Career Mode scenarios to try for yourself.
Before we jump in, don’t forget there are new Live Start Points that run from short, medium, and long-term commitments to a club to fulfil a series of goals.
Reckon you can win a preseason trophy within 6 weeks or secure back-to-back promotions? Now’s the time to prove it, with retro kits up for grabs, too.
Best Career Mode teams in FC 26
If you want to know who the very best teams in this year's Career Mode are, here's the list:
- Paris Saint-Germain - 5 Stars - Ligue 1
- Real Madrid - 5 Stars - La Liga
- FC Barcelona - 5 Stars - La Liga
- Manchester City - 5 Stars - Premier League
- Liverpool - 5 Stars - Premier League
- Arsenal - 5 Stars - Premier League
- Bayern Munich - 5 Stars - Bundesliga
- Atletico Madrid - 4.5 Stars - La Liga
- Newcastle United - 4.5 Stars - Premier League
- Tottenham Hotspur - 4.5 Stars - Premier League
- Chelsea - 4.5 Stars - Premier League
- Aston Villa - 4.5 Stars - Premier League
- Manchester United - 4.5 Stars - Premier League
- Napoli - 4.5 Stars - Serie A
- Borussia Dortmund - 4.5 Stars - Bundesliga
- Bayer Leverkusen - 4.5 Stars - Bundesliga
Of course, it's more fun to awaken a sleeping giant or work your way up from a lower league.
For our recommended Career Mode challenges, read on!
The best career mode challenges in FC 26
Oldham Athletic
- Transfer Budget: £0.88m
Oldham are back in the EFL, but can you get them to the Premier League again? You’ll need to climb the divisions, making signings as you go and pushing to climb back to the zenith of English football.
With a small transfer kitty, it’ll be a long-term save that you’ll no doubt spend dozens of hours on.
Real Oviedo
- Transfer Budget: £1.8m
A true fairytale story, Real Oviedo fans chipped in to buy shares in the club when it was close to being dissolved. Now, it’s mostly owned by the fans, and has reached La Liga, led by hometown hero Santi Cazorla.
Santi’s getting on a bit now, but the midfield magician can help you to safety in your first season following promotion. The rest is up to you.
Sunderland
- Transfer Budget: £35m
The Black Cats secured promotion late on in the playoffs, and have proven they can mix it up with Premier League mainstays on their return, but can you guarantee their safety and build on it?
Régis Le Bris could be a tough act to follow, but could you build them into a comfortably mid-table size and maybe even push for Europe?
Arsenal
- Transfer Budget: £131m
Mikel Arteta’s squad have finished second in the Premier League three years in a row, but spent big in the Summer.
Can you guide the Gunners to a long-awaited league title? You’ll be able to lean on a mean defence and a vastly improved array of attacking options, too.
Schalke 04
- Transfer Budget: £5.12m
Humbled two seasons ago with relegation, Schalke 04 missed out on promotion at the first time of asking but are ready to go again.
While the club just fired its technical director in real life, the club should be a really fun challenge, with some promising talent. Once you’re back in the Bundesliga, though, you’ll need to stay there.
Sampdoria
- Transfer Budget: £6.91m
Another club relegated and looking for a way back up the football ladder, Sampdoria have almost £7m to spend, which puts them in a decent spot in Serie B.
The challenge will be maintaining a squad, with plenty of players on loan from other clubs, and many of them expected to go back at the end of the season.
MSV Duisburg
- Transfer Budget: £1.29m
Despite being a Bundesliga side back in 2008, MSV Duisburg is now playing in the third tier of German football, having been promoted last year.
They’ve made a good start this season, but can you get them back to the top of the German footballing pyramid?
Cardiff City
- Transfer Budget: £4.99m
While all eyes are on Wrexham, Cardiff City have dropped to English football’s third tier. They do, however, have a great stadium and the second-best transfer budget in League One.
With the likes of Chris Willock and Calum Chambers in the squad, there’s plenty of talent available to reach the Championship again.
Inter Miami
- Transfer Budget: £31.15m
Look, it’s not that much of a challenge to take over at Inter Miami. You’re getting a Messi who continues to be absolutely timeless, as well as his former Barca teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez.
If nothing else, it’s a chance to build towards the next generation of stars for the MLS club. Who can you tempt to the USA?
Manchester United
- Transfer Budget: £152m
It’d be fair to say the Red Devils have had a rough start to the season. The squad needs a clear-out, but this summer window furnished the club with attacking options like highly-rated prospect Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo.
If you can rebuild the midfield, there’s every chance you can bring glory back to the red half of Manchester, but you may need to sell some players before you can buy.
Read more on FC 26:
- FC 26 player ratings confirmed: Top-rated players
- FC 26 wonderkids: Best young players
- FC 26 fastest players
- FC 26 soundtrack
- How to do Siu celebration in FC 26
- How to do the Cole Palmer celebration in FC 26
- FC 26 FUT Champs rewards
- FC 26 wingers: Best RW, LW, RM and LM
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.