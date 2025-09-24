Of course, this isn't an easy choice and there's no way to know exactly what you'll get until the decision is actually made.

And so, here’s our advice which one you should pick.

What's the best FC 26 Starter Pack choice?

The best starter pack in FC 26 is the one that best matches the squad you want to built.

If you're planning to play with mostly Premier League players — which would make sense, given that it's one of the best leagues in the world in terms of player ratings — you should opt for the Premier League starter pack.

You won’t be getting any star players from Starter Packs, but they each lean towards a specific league, so you can start building chemistry from the other.

For example, the Premier League pack will have a handful of stars from England’s top league, usually with a couple of Gold options to put straight into your first team.

With that in mind, your Starter Pack choice should be dictated by the type of team you want to build. If you’re looking to build a team of La Liga players, for example, then picking Ligue 1 as your Starter Pack doesn’t make a lot of sense.

There are some caveats to this, though. For one, Premier League players do tend to pop up in promos more often.

Not only does this mean you’ve got a better chance of getting an upgraded player that fits into your squad from promo packs and SBCs, but it also means even if it’s someone you’re not interested in, they could fetch a higher price when you list them on the Transfer Market.

The other caveat is that building a team of Premier League talent can be expensive, coin-wise, and you might find yourself racking up a great team of MLS players or even Serie A stars for less.

If you just want a solid squad that can compete without spending a whole bunch of coins, consider going for one of the other leagues.

Finally, consider the ‘ceiling’ of your chosen league. The game’s best players won’t be easy to get, but if you want to one day put Mbappe or Putellas in a squad, you’ll probably be swayed towards a La Liga/Liga F hybrid squad.

