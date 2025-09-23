We’ve put the best CMs and CDMs together to bring you the top 10 midfielders for men and women in the game.

Best FC 26 Midfielders – Men

FC 26.

Manchester City lynchpin Rodri dominates the midfielder list again this year, but PSG's Vitinha, Barcelona's Pedri, Bayern's Kimmich and Madrid's Valverde push him close. Rodri's former teammate, Kevin De Bruyne, is now rated 87 following his Summer move to Napoli.

Rodri | 90 | CDM | Manchester City Vitinha | 89 | CM | PSG Pedri | 89 | CM | FC Barcelona Joshua Kimmich | 89 | CDM | Bayern Munich Federico Valverde | 89 | CM | Real Madrid Kevin De Bruyne | 87 | CM | Napoli Declan Rice | 87 | CDM | Arsenal Moisés Caicedo | 87 | CDM | Chelsea Frenkie De Jong | 87 | CM | FC Barcelona Alexis Mac Allister | 87 | CM | Liverpool

Best FC 26 Midfielders – Women

FC 26. EA

Barca's midfield trio top the list here, with Arsenal's Mariona the only other midfielder in the 89 OVR range. Elsewhere, the likes of Rose Lavelle and Sakina Karchaoui reach the heights of 87 OVR.

Alexia Putellas | 91 | CM | FC Barcelona Aitana Bonmati | 91 | CM | FC Barcelona Patri Guijarro | 89 | CDM | FC Barcelona Mariona | 89 | CM | Arsenal Rose Lavelle | 87 | CM | Gotham FC Sakina Karchaoui | 87 | CM | PSG Grace Geyoro | 86 | CM | London City Manuela Giugliano | 85 | CM | Roma Svenja Huth | 85 | CM | VfL Wolfsburg Georgia Stanway | 85 | CDM | Bayern Munich

