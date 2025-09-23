FC 26 is packed with literally thousands of players, but the usual names are likely to be gracing your transfer watchlist in Ultimate Team and Career Mode alike.

There are some incredible midfielders among them, too, with Barca trio Putellas, Guijarro and Bonmati leading the way, while Vitinha is now the top-rated CM for the men’s game (although adding CDMs into the mix changes that a bit).

We’ve put the best CMs and CDMs together to bring you the top 10 midfielders for men and women in the game.

Best FC 26 Midfielders – Men

Vitinha
FC 26.

Manchester City lynchpin Rodri dominates the midfielder list again this year, but PSG's Vitinha, Barcelona's Pedri, Bayern's Kimmich and Madrid's Valverde push him close. Rodri's former teammate, Kevin De Bruyne, is now rated 87 following his Summer move to Napoli.

  1. Rodri | 90 | CDM | Manchester City
  2. Vitinha | 89 | CM | PSG
  3. Pedri | 89 | CM | FC Barcelona
  4. Joshua Kimmich | 89 | CDM | Bayern Munich
  5. Federico Valverde | 89 | CM | Real Madrid
  6. Kevin De Bruyne | 87 | CM | Napoli
  7. Declan Rice | 87 | CDM | Arsenal
  8. Moisés Caicedo | 87 | CDM | Chelsea
  9. Frenkie De Jong | 87 | CM | FC Barcelona
  10. Alexis Mac Allister | 87 | CM | Liverpool

Best FC 26 Midfielders – Women

EA FC 26 screenshot
FC 26. EA

Barca's midfield trio top the list here, with Arsenal's Mariona the only other midfielder in the 89 OVR range. Elsewhere, the likes of Rose Lavelle and Sakina Karchaoui reach the heights of 87 OVR.

  1. Alexia Putellas | 91 | CM | FC Barcelona
  2. Aitana Bonmati | 91 | CM | FC Barcelona
  3. Patri Guijarro | 89 | CDM | FC Barcelona
  4. Mariona | 89 | CM | Arsenal
  5. Rose Lavelle | 87 | CM | Gotham FC
  6. Sakina Karchaoui | 87 | CM | PSG
  7. Grace Geyoro | 86 | CM | London City
  8. Manuela Giugliano | 85 | CM | Roma
  9. Svenja Huth | 85 | CM | VfL Wolfsburg
  10. Georgia Stanway | 85 | CDM | Bayern Munich

