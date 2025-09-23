FC 26 midfielders: Best CM and CDM for Career Mode or Ultimate Team
Creativity and stability are the name of the game with these midfielders.
FC 26 is packed with literally thousands of players, but the usual names are likely to be gracing your transfer watchlist in Ultimate Team and Career Mode alike.
There are some incredible midfielders among them, too, with Barca trio Putellas, Guijarro and Bonmati leading the way, while Vitinha is now the top-rated CM for the men’s game (although adding CDMs into the mix changes that a bit).
We’ve put the best CMs and CDMs together to bring you the top 10 midfielders for men and women in the game.
Looking for more of the game’s best players? Check out our guides for the best FC 26 wingers and the best strikers.
Best FC 26 Midfielders – Men
Manchester City lynchpin Rodri dominates the midfielder list again this year, but PSG's Vitinha, Barcelona's Pedri, Bayern's Kimmich and Madrid's Valverde push him close. Rodri's former teammate, Kevin De Bruyne, is now rated 87 following his Summer move to Napoli.
- Rodri | 90 | CDM | Manchester City
- Vitinha | 89 | CM | PSG
- Pedri | 89 | CM | FC Barcelona
- Joshua Kimmich | 89 | CDM | Bayern Munich
- Federico Valverde | 89 | CM | Real Madrid
- Kevin De Bruyne | 87 | CM | Napoli
- Declan Rice | 87 | CDM | Arsenal
- Moisés Caicedo | 87 | CDM | Chelsea
- Frenkie De Jong | 87 | CM | FC Barcelona
- Alexis Mac Allister | 87 | CM | Liverpool
Best FC 26 Midfielders – Women
Barca's midfield trio top the list here, with Arsenal's Mariona the only other midfielder in the 89 OVR range. Elsewhere, the likes of Rose Lavelle and Sakina Karchaoui reach the heights of 87 OVR.
- Alexia Putellas | 91 | CM | FC Barcelona
- Aitana Bonmati | 91 | CM | FC Barcelona
- Patri Guijarro | 89 | CDM | FC Barcelona
- Mariona | 89 | CM | Arsenal
- Rose Lavelle | 87 | CM | Gotham FC
- Sakina Karchaoui | 87 | CM | PSG
- Grace Geyoro | 86 | CM | London City
- Manuela Giugliano | 85 | CM | Roma
- Svenja Huth | 85 | CM | VfL Wolfsburg
- Georgia Stanway | 85 | CDM | Bayern Munich
