Don't get us wrong, there is nothing special, but there are still some useful add-ons that can help with growing your overall squad in Ultimate Team.

To break this all down, we've rounded up all the information out there regarding what countries the EA FC 24 Pepsi promotion is available in, as well as what rewards you will actually be able to claim. Head below for all the details:

Can you get EA FC 24 Pespi rewards in Europe?

EA Sports FC 24. EA

The EA FC 24 Pepsi rewards campaign is currently limited to five countries: Belgium, France, Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom.

To claim the rewards, simply purchase a 500ml bottle of Pepsi and use the unique code found on the underside of the bottle's banner to redeem some goodies.

These can be entered into the official Pepsi website by logging in via your EA account, either by typing or scanning the piece of paper. It's worth noting that traffic has been extremely high for the site since the campaign launched.

The maximum number of times you can redeem a code is 10. The promo is set to run from 30th September with an unknown end date at this moment in time.

What are the EA FC 24 Pepsi rewards?

Leah Williamson in EA Sports FC 24. EA

Anyone who does go to the effort of picking up a Pepsi and redeeming a code will be treated to one gold player in EA FC 24 with a minimum overall rating of 75.

That's a wide range, as the best EA FC 24 ratings go all the way up to 91 with Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

Aside from this, in-game items such as Pepsi kits, tifos and stadium themes will be included. Every scan of a code guarantees one gold player and one of the vanity items.

Son Heung-min in EA FC 24. EA

The collaboration has seen Son Heung-min sign a multi-year deal with the drinks brand, which will see the Tottenham striker appear in promotions for EA FC 24. The South Korean follows in the footsteps of other Pepsi brand ambassadors like Vini Jr of Real Madrid and Leah Williamson of Arsenal.

"As a huge gaming fan, it’s a privilege to be part of this epic collaboration with EA Sports FC while teaming up with a globally revered brand like Pepsi," said Heung-min in a statement.

"I’m buzzing for the world to see what we’ve got planned in 2023 and beyond."

