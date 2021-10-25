Cricket 22 release date: Trailer and details for new cricket game

Those who love their cricket and video games will likely not need telling that a new game is on the way – Cricket 22! And the release date isn’t far off, either.

The game was developed by Big Ant Studios and published by Nacon. It follows two previous entries in Ashes Cricket Cricket 19. This one is the official video game of the 2021–22 Ashes series and looks to be everything that cricket fans have been hoping for.

But when is Cricket 22 out, and what do we know about it? Here are all the details!

Cricket 22 release date

The Cricket 22 release date is taking place on Thursday, 25th November 2021 – so only one month to go before it will be in our homes and ready to play. Exciting times!

Which consoles and platforms can play Cricket 22?

What can you play Cricket 22 on? There are many ways to play Cricket 22 as it is being released across multiple platforms. PC will be getting the game as will the Xbox Series X, the PS5 and the two older versions of those consoles, the PS4 and the Xbox One.

A release for the Nintendo Switch has also been confirmed, but that is not due until January 2022.

Can I pre-order Cricket 22?

Yes, you can pre-order Cricket 22 whenever you’re ready, with many retailers stocking the game already. Judging by the GAME website, the Cricket 22 price is £49.99 – not too much to pay for hours of cricketing fun!

Cricket 22 gameplay

As mentioned, Cricket 22 is the official video game of the 2021–22 Ashes series, so look for the big matches there to be recreated in visual form.

As for how it will play, expect it to run much like the games in the past did, but with some tweaks to improve certain areas. One of those tweaks is a new arcade bowling system so now you will be able to move the ending marker so the ball lands where you want it prior to selecting your delivery method.

Bowling animations have been changed up too so that there is more variety when you throw the ball, while slow-mo has been added to fielding.

Cricket 22 trailer

Looking for a Cricket 22 trailer? Well, we have one right below for you to watch now – take a look at the clip and get yourself ready for that incoming release date. Howzat?

