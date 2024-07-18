There's plenty more content coming with this update - from new weapons and maps to new modes and changes to Warzone.

So, what exactly does the Season 5 patch entail? Thankfully, all has been revealed on the official website.

We'll share all the juicy details below, including when it launches.

It was confirmed on the official sire that The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 remake's Season 5 will drop on 24th July 2024.

That's less than a week away, so free up some time quick!

What to expect from CoD MW3 Season 5

So, what can we expect from the CoD MW3 Season 5 patch?

Well, when you relaunch the game on the day of the update, you'll be in for a treat. Quite a few treats, actually.

Let's take a look at them:

Final mission for Story mode

Bait, Yard, Celship, Toonoxide and Ink-House maps

Weapons including Static-HV, Spear, Torque 35, EMP Grenade and a new assault rifle

Arcade, Slam Deathmatch, COD Warrior, Fishfection and Paintball modes

Warzone modes - Superstore Resurgence (Urzikstan) and Supreme Resurgence (Rebirth Island)

Warzone features - Redeployable Drone Beacon, Field Upgrade, Bounty Contest Public Event, Elite Contracts, Recon Flyover Public Event

Warzone map update - Superstore Point of Interest

Valeria, Rhea Ripley, and Ivan available as Operators

Events - Conquest, Wildlife Most Wanted, Echo Endo Live!, Emotional Overdrive

WWE stars Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio available on the store

That's all we know at the moment, but if anything else surfaces before next week we'll be sure to update this page!

