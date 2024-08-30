So, what's going to change with the update? Will it be a huge overhaul like that of Cyberpunk 2077, or just one or two fixes and nerfs?

Let's take a look at the Black Myth: Wukong patch notes, and see what's changed in the update.

We'll start by saying that while the patch is only 1.6GB, you'll need to reserve 80GB of free disk space for temporary storage of the files.

More like this

But what's changed with the update? Anything noticeable? The main purpose of the patch is to iron out crashes and technical faults.

A quick glance at the patch notes tells us that the Destined One had a tendency to get stuck performing certain moves, and the update aims to fix that.

And with regards to nerfing enemies, the stats of the Yaoguai King 'Captain Wise-Voice' boss have been reduced.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full Black Myth: Wukong patch notes

For the complete list of changes with update 1.0.8.14860, check out the complete patch notes (taken from the official Steam page) below:

Fixed an issue where certain enemies could get stuck in motion in specific situations.

Slightly reduced the stats of Yaoguai King 'Captain Wise-Voice'.

Fixed an issue where the attack from Lesser Yaoguai 'Lantern Warden' in Pagoda Realm could push players into walls.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could get stuck in performing 'Whirling Thrusts in Thrust Stance' and become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could not switch stances properly in the sixth chapter.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could encounter stats errors in specific situations.

Fixed an issue where the icon for the quest related to Yaoguai Chief 'Daoist Mi' would still appear on Travel menu after the quest became unable to complete.

Fixed an issue where the progress display for collecting Portraits in Journals was incorrect.

Fixed some text errors in Chinese.

Added translations for Portraits in several languages and optimised existing translations.

Added translations for song titles and lyrics in Music library in several languages and corrected display errors in English lyrics.

Optimised translations for Talents, Equipment and Inventory in several languages and fixed some text errors.

Improved the layout of subtitles in several languages.

Optimised the translation of loading screen tips in several languages.

Game Science has also said that there is another patch on the way to fix errors that appear to occur only when the language is set to Turkish.

Until then, they have said to use the following temporary workaround:

Change the console language to English or another language via the PS5 main menu: Settings > System > Language > Console Language.

For the PC version, please change the Windows display language to English or another language via the operating system settings: Settings > Time & Language > Language & Region > Windows display language.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.