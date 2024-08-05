Cyberpunk 2077 cheats: Full codes list & how to cheat explained
Get all the best weapons and maximise V's attributes with these cheat codes.
An open-world video game without cheat codes is like peanut butter without jelly – they go hand-in-hand and enhance one another. Cyberpunk 2077 is no different.
Whether looking to unleash a reign of terror on the streets of Night City or become a near-superhero with infinite health and access to every weapon imaginable, there are plenty of cheats worth diving into.
The only downside is that these are not official in any capacity whatsoever, with developer CD Projekt not making cheats a main part of the game.
Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped the Cyberpunk 2077 community from circumventing this hurdle. And we have all the details on how to do it, along with the full codes list for all the best cheats you need to know about.
How to cheat in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt does not support cheats officially in Cyberpunk 2077, meaning a workaround is needed to access them.
With this, cheats are only available on the PC platform - so, unfortunately, that means console players miss out.
For those on PC, a mod is required that will enable the developer console and then cheat commands can be entered.
The most commonly recommended is Cyber Engine Tweaks, as not only do cheats work but it improves performance for any builds utilising AMD CPUs.
The Cyber Engine Tweaks files need to be stored in the same location as the Cyberpunk 2077 game files.
Steam users will find them underneath Steam Library / SteamApps / common / Cyberpunk2077.
Then unzip the files into this folder, launch the game and the cheats menu will appear once you press the tilde key (~), typically found below the Esc key on your keyboard.
Full list of Cyberpunk 2077 cheat codes
We've separated all Cyberpunk 2077 cheats into various sections to help break them down better, including V's attributes, weapons, vehicles and general cheats.
Cyberpunk 2077 cheats – attributes
For any commands that have an "x" in the text, they need to be replaced with whatever specified number you wish to earn from V's attribute.
- Max Health – Game.ModStatPlayer("Health", "99999")
- Max carry capacity – Game.ModStatPlayer(“CarryCapacity”, “999”)
- Infinite Stamina – Game.InfiniteStamina(true)
- Player Level – Game.SetLevel("Level",x)
- Street Cred – Game.SetLevel("StreetCred",x,1)
Cyberpunk 2077 cheats – weapons
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Achilles_Nash”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Ajax_Moron”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Baseball_Bat_Denny”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Baton_Tinker_Bell”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Burya_Comrade”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Cane_Fingers”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Carnage_Mox”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Copperhead_Genesis”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Dian_Yinglong”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Dildo_Stout”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Grad_Buck”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Grad_Panam”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Igla_Sovereign”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Katana_Cocktail”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Katana_Hiromi”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Katana_Saburo”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Katana_Surgeon”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Katana_Takemura”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Kenshin_Frank”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Kenshin_Royce”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Knife_Stinger”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Lexington_Wilson”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Liberty_Dex”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Liberty_Rogue”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Liberty_Yorinobu”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Masamune_Rogue”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Nekomata_Breakthrough”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Nova_Doom_Doom”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Nue_Jackie”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Nue_Maiko”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Omaha_Suzie”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Overture_Cassidy”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Overture_Kerry”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Overture_River”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Pulsar_Buzzsaw”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Saratoga_Maelstrom”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Saratoga_Raffen”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Shingen_Prototype”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Shovel_Caretaker”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Sidewinder_Divided”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Silverhand_3516”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Tactician_Headsman”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Yukimura_Kiji”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Yukimura_Skippy”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Zhuo_Eight_Star”,1)
Cyberpunk 2077 cheats – vehicles
- Vehicle.v_sport1_herrera_outlaw_player
- Vehicle.v_sport1_quadra_turbo_player
- Vehicle.v_sport1_quadra_turbo_r_player
- Vehicle.v_sport1_rayfield_aerondight_player
- Vehicle.v_sport1_rayfield_caliburn_player
- Vehicle.v_sport2_mizutani_shion_player
- Vehicle.v_sport2_mizutani_shion_nomad_player
- Vehicle.v_sport2_porsche_911turbo_player
- Vehicle.v_sport2_quadra_type66_player
- Vehicle.v_sport2_quadra_type66_avenger_player
- Vehicle.v_sport2_quadra_type66_nomad_player
- Vehicle.v_sport2_villefort_alvarado_player
- Vehicle.v_standard25_mahir_supron_player
- Vehicle.v_standard25_villefort_columbus_player
- Vehicle.v_standard25_thorton_colby_pickup_player
- Vehicle.v_standard2_archer_hella_player
- Vehicle.v_standard2_archer_quartz_player
- Vehicle.v_standard2_chevalier_thrax_player
- Vehicle.v_standard2_makigai_maimai_player
- Vehicle.v_standard2_thorton_colby_player
- Vehicle.v_standard2_thorton_galena_player
- Vehicle.v_standard2_thorton_galena_nomad_player
- Vehicle.v_standard2_villefort_cortes_player
- Vehicle.v_standard2_villefort_cortes_delamain_player
- Vehicle.v_standard3_chevalier_emperor_player
- Vehicle.v_standard3_thorton_mackinaw_player
- Vehicle.v_sportbike1_yaiba_kusanagi_player
- Vehicle.v_sportbike2_arch_player
- Vehicle.v_sportbike3_brennan_apollo_player
- Vehicle.v_sportbike3_brennan_apollo_nomad_player
- Vehicle.v_sportbike2_arch_jackie_player
- Vehicle.v_sportbike2_arch_jackie_tuned_player
- Vehicle.v_sport2_villefort_alvarado_valentinos_player
- Vehicle.v_standard2_thorton_galena_bobas_player
- Vehicle.v_standard3_thorton_mackinaw_ncu_player
- Vehicle.v_sport2_quadra_type66_nomad_ncu_player
- Vehicle.v_sportbike1_yaiba_kusanagi_tyger_player
- Vehicle.v_sportbike2_arch_tyger_player
- Vehicle.v_sport2_mizutani_shion_nomad_02_player
- Vehicle.v_sport1_rayfield_caliburn_02_player
- Vehicle.v_standard25_thorton_colby_pickup_02_player
Cyberpunk 2077 cheats – general
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.AnimalsBerserkFragment1”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.AnimalsStrongArmsBattery1”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.AnimalsStrongArmsKnuckles1”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ArasakaLegendaryMKIV”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ArasakaSandevistanFragment1”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BerserkC2MK4”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BerserkC3MK4”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BioConductorsLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BlindLvl4Program”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BloodPumpLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BrainCapacityBoosterLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.CyberRotorsLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.DischargeConnectorLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ElectroshockMechanismLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.EndoskeletonLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.EnhancedBloodVesselsLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.EnhancedTissueLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.FuyutsuiTinkererLegendaryMKIII”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.HealOnKillLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.HealthMonitorLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ImprovedPerceptionLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.IronLungsLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.KerenzikovLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.LimbicSystemEnhancementLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.MantisBladesLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.MemoryReplenishmentLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.MicroGeneratorLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.NanoWiresLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.NeoFiberLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.NetwatchNetdriverLegendaryMKV”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.OpticalCamoLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.PainReductor”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.PowerGripLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ProjectileLauncherLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.RavenLegendaryMKIV”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ReflexRecorderLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ResistancesBoosterLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.RoboticCoreLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.SecondHeart”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.SmartLinkLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.StaminaRegenBoosterLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.StephensonLegendaryMKIV”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.StrongArmsLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.SubdermalArmorLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.SynapticAcceleratorLegendary”,1)
- Game.AddToInventory(“Items.TetratronicRipplerLegendaryMKIV”,1)
Cyberpunk 2077 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Remember, though, cheats are limited to the PC platform.
