The only downside is that these are not official in any capacity whatsoever, with developer CD Projekt not making cheats a main part of the game.

Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped the Cyberpunk 2077 community from circumventing this hurdle. And we have all the details on how to do it, along with the full codes list for all the best cheats you need to know about.

How to cheat in Cyberpunk 2077

Johnny Silverhand in Phantom Liberty Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt

CD Projekt does not support cheats officially in Cyberpunk 2077, meaning a workaround is needed to access them.

With this, cheats are only available on the PC platform - so, unfortunately, that means console players miss out.

For those on PC, a mod is required that will enable the developer console and then cheat commands can be entered.

The most commonly recommended is Cyber Engine Tweaks, as not only do cheats work but it improves performance for any builds utilising AMD CPUs.

The Cyber Engine Tweaks files need to be stored in the same location as the Cyberpunk 2077 game files.

Steam users will find them underneath Steam Library / SteamApps / common / Cyberpunk2077.

Then unzip the files into this folder, launch the game and the cheats menu will appear once you press the tilde key (~), typically found below the Esc key on your keyboard.

Full list of Cyberpunk 2077 cheat codes

Night City in Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt

We've separated all Cyberpunk 2077 cheats into various sections to help break them down better, including V's attributes, weapons, vehicles and general cheats.

Cyberpunk 2077 cheats – attributes

For any commands that have an "x" in the text, they need to be replaced with whatever specified number you wish to earn from V's attribute.

Max Health – Game.ModStatPlayer("Health", "99999")

Max carry capacity – Game.ModStatPlayer(“CarryCapacity”, “999”)

Infinite Stamina – Game.InfiniteStamina(true)

Player Level – Game.SetLevel("Level",x)

Street Cred – Game.SetLevel("StreetCred",x,1)

Cyberpunk 2077 cheats – weapons

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Achilles_Nash”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Ajax_Moron”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Baseball_Bat_Denny”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Baton_Tinker_Bell”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Burya_Comrade”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Cane_Fingers”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Carnage_Mox”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Copperhead_Genesis”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Dian_Yinglong”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Dildo_Stout”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Grad_Buck”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Grad_Panam”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Igla_Sovereign”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Katana_Cocktail”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Katana_Hiromi”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Katana_Saburo”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Katana_Surgeon”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Katana_Takemura”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Kenshin_Frank”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Kenshin_Royce”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Knife_Stinger”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Lexington_Wilson”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Liberty_Dex”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Liberty_Rogue”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Liberty_Yorinobu”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Masamune_Rogue”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Nekomata_Breakthrough”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Nova_Doom_Doom”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Nue_Jackie”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Nue_Maiko”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Omaha_Suzie”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Overture_Cassidy”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Overture_Kerry”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Overture_River”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Pulsar_Buzzsaw”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Saratoga_Maelstrom”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Saratoga_Raffen”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Shingen_Prototype”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Shovel_Caretaker”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Sidewinder_Divided”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Silverhand_3516”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Tactician_Headsman”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Yukimura_Kiji”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Yukimura_Skippy”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.Preset_Zhuo_Eight_Star”,1)

Cyberpunk 2077 cheats – vehicles

Vehicle.v_sport1_herrera_outlaw_player

Vehicle.v_sport1_quadra_turbo_player

Vehicle.v_sport1_quadra_turbo_r_player

Vehicle.v_sport1_rayfield_aerondight_player

Vehicle.v_sport1_rayfield_caliburn_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_mizutani_shion_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_mizutani_shion_nomad_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_porsche_911turbo_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_quadra_type66_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_quadra_type66_avenger_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_quadra_type66_nomad_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_villefort_alvarado_player

Vehicle.v_standard25_mahir_supron_player

Vehicle.v_standard25_villefort_columbus_player

Vehicle.v_standard25_thorton_colby_pickup_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_archer_hella_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_archer_quartz_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_chevalier_thrax_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_makigai_maimai_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_thorton_colby_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_thorton_galena_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_thorton_galena_nomad_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_villefort_cortes_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_villefort_cortes_delamain_player

Vehicle.v_standard3_chevalier_emperor_player

Vehicle.v_standard3_thorton_mackinaw_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike1_yaiba_kusanagi_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike2_arch_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike3_brennan_apollo_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike3_brennan_apollo_nomad_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike2_arch_jackie_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike2_arch_jackie_tuned_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_villefort_alvarado_valentinos_player

Vehicle.v_standard2_thorton_galena_bobas_player

Vehicle.v_standard3_thorton_mackinaw_ncu_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_quadra_type66_nomad_ncu_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike1_yaiba_kusanagi_tyger_player

Vehicle.v_sportbike2_arch_tyger_player

Vehicle.v_sport2_mizutani_shion_nomad_02_player

Vehicle.v_sport1_rayfield_caliburn_02_player

Vehicle.v_standard25_thorton_colby_pickup_02_player

Cyberpunk 2077 cheats – general

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.AnimalsBerserkFragment1”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.AnimalsStrongArmsBattery1”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.AnimalsStrongArmsKnuckles1”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ArasakaLegendaryMKIV”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ArasakaSandevistanFragment1”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BerserkC2MK4”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BerserkC3MK4”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BioConductorsLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BlindLvl4Program”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BloodPumpLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.BrainCapacityBoosterLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.CyberRotorsLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.DischargeConnectorLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ElectroshockMechanismLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.EndoskeletonLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.EnhancedBloodVesselsLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.EnhancedTissueLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.FuyutsuiTinkererLegendaryMKIII”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.HealOnKillLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.HealthMonitorLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ImprovedPerceptionLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.IronLungsLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.KerenzikovLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.LimbicSystemEnhancementLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.MantisBladesLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.MemoryReplenishmentLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.MicroGeneratorLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.NanoWiresLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.NeoFiberLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.NetwatchNetdriverLegendaryMKV”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.OpticalCamoLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.PainReductor”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.PowerGripLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ProjectileLauncherLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.RavenLegendaryMKIV”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ReflexRecorderLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.ResistancesBoosterLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.RoboticCoreLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.SecondHeart”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.SmartLinkLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.StaminaRegenBoosterLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.StephensonLegendaryMKIV”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.StrongArmsLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.SubdermalArmorLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.SynapticAcceleratorLegendary”,1)

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.TetratronicRipplerLegendaryMKIV”,1)

Cyberpunk 2077 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Remember, though, cheats are limited to the PC platform.

