In order to start the snow fox's quest, you'll need to make it to the end of Chapter 3 (the Valley of Ecstascy part).

It's a wooden archway just before the Forest of Felicity Keeper's Shrine. To the right of the gate is a dead body... with the fur of a fox around its neck.

Go and talk to it to trigger the quest.

More like this

Black Myth: Wukong fox quest - Where to bring the fox explained

Keep talking to this body, and you will eventually take the form of the wronged fox. The spirit will then tell you that the corrupt monk who killed it is located in the side hall of the temple (this being the New Thunderclap Temple).

You can fast travel to the entrance. Or, if you've never been there, simply follow the wooden path behind the gate where the body lies.

You'll arrive at the New Thunderclap Temple just after the red archway with flaming torches.

And if this is your first time at the temple, you'll have to beat a boss (we wouldn't stay in fox form for this).

After the boss is beaten, it's time to go for the monk within the temple. Head into the courtyard (careful of the thunderclaps) and make your way to the side hall.

You'll find him in front of the large golden statue towards the end. Get into fox form and approach him to trigger the cutscene, and the fight against Non-Void.

He's not too difficult, but be wary of his constant disappearing. You can stop this happening so often if you opt for an aggressive strategy, but stay on your toes - especially when he does his paper attack, which is especially hard to dodge.

After this attack, though, there's usually an opening. We recommend immobilising him at this point.

Once Non-Void is beaten, head back to the wooden gate by the Forest of Felicity Shrine. Talk to the fox fur again, and for your troubles you'll get a Snow Fox Brush Curio.

If you're a visual learner, check out the video from YouTuber Arbuckle below:

