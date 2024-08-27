You encounter the Wandering Wight in the first chapter, on the main path in the Forest of Wolves. He's a big, bald, blue dude who has the energy of a Laughing Buddha statue on a bad day.

As we've said, he's an optional fight, and it's probably best to avoid him this early. But once you've progressed further into the game (there's a lot to do) and toughened up a bit, he's worth coming back to beat. If not for the honour, for the items, will, and experience.

Let's take a look at how to beat the boss.

More like this

How to beat Wandering Wight in Black Myth: Wukong

So, you've come face to face with the Wandering Wight, and you think you're ready. What tactics should you use?

If you're a visual learner, check out the video from YouTuber AdamHartGaming below:

As you can see in the video, you'll need to do a lot of running back to avoid his shockwave attack because it covers a lot of ground.

And after that attack, when he shoots another shockwave at you, dodge sideways instead of back. It'll catch you no matter how far back you are.

You'll need to get the timing right to dodge most of his attacks, which might take a while, but stay focused and it'll soon be second nature.

The double stomp and triple sweep attack, for example, is something you'll need to observe in order to dodge.

Once you've beaten him you'll get 1,049 experience the Wandering Wight Spirit, Cat’s Eye Beads, Stone Spirit, and 691 Will.

Also, bear in mind that the Wandering Wight will disappear after you've beaten the Ancient Guanyin Temple boss. So fight him before then!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.