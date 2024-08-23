You'll come across him in the Yellow Wind Ridge after completing a side quest.

The reason he seems ominous is because you'll have beaten him as a boss (one that tricks you, and mocks you for being gullible) before he turns into a merchant.

Once he's a merchant NPC, he'll offer you an item called the Gold Ridge Beast.

It's not cheap, so you might be wondering if it's worth it. Might it be important for a quest later on?

Or is the Man-in-Stone trying to trick you again?

Let's take a look.

Black Myth: Wukong Gold Ridge Beast - Should you buy it?

If your initial instinct is not to trust the Man-in-Stone, you are correct.

Do not buy the Gold Ridge Beast, because it's another scam from the fraudster.

So save your 12,800 Will, because he's cheating you once again.

But is the Gold Ridge Beast completely pointless?

What does Gold Ridge Beast do in Black Myth: Wukong?

As we said above, the Gold Ridge Beast isn't worth buying. So, what's the point of it?

Well... there isn't one. It's not an important item, and all you can do is sell it for Will.

It's a bit like those gold pieces you find, but with a higher value.

However, the Man-in-Stone sells it for 12,800 Will, and you'll only get 6,000 when you sell it back.

So, if the boss drops it then you'll have a nice valuable item to sell, but do not spend all that Will on it from the merchant. He's only scamming you again.

